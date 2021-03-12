Former Facebook employee details the impact of Apple’s future anti-tracking privacy features





A group of former Facebook employees will explain the significant impact Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature has on social networks and explain why Apple has been so vocal in protesting the change.

Talking to CNBC, a former Facebook staff member involved in advertising products and business elaborated on the importance of IDFA tracking. It will be explicitly opt-in on iOS starting this spring.

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency initiative, scheduled for release in iOS 14.5, requires developers to get permission before tracking a user’s device advertising ID or Identifier for Advertiser (IDFA) tag. This feature automatically opts out of user tracking by default, but you can either allow users to track manually in the settings or interact with a special dialog box that appears the first time you open the app. You can track it with.

Facebook and other companies are opposed to this change and speculate that they are likely to opt out of ad tracking when users are offered an option. It will have a big impact on the profitability of advertising technology companies.

According to a former Facebook employee, the anti-tracking feature blocks insights into a key metric called view-through conversion. This technology allows ad companies to measure the number of users who have purchased an item without interacting with it after it has been displayed.

For example, if a user sees a TV ad while scrolling through a feed, they may not tap the accompanying link. They later purchase the TV or related item from a retailer who shares the consumer’s IDFA with Facebook. Therefore, pairing IDFAs can help you quantify the impact of your ads even if the user couldn’t directly interact with the original post.

Similarly, Facebook’s audience network, which serves targeted ads on platforms other than Facebook, will be adversely affected by Apple’s IDFA screening decisions. You can also access your analytics data from outside of Facebook’s suite of apps.

In protest of Apple’s upcoming changes, Facebook began running newspaper ads in December, warning that the turmoil of App Tracking Transparency could hurt small businesses. We issued a similar notice on our own platform. However, according to at least one ex-employee, the call for these actions is slightly dishonest.

Henry Love, a former employee of Facebook’s small business team, told CNBC that many SMBs are unlikely to make a difference in advertising performance because they don’t necessarily need the highly accurate targeted data provided by IDFA. It was. A coffee shop was given as an example. Such facilities typically limit targeting to a wide range of categories, such as information already available from Facebook’s own app, such as age and physical proximity to physical stores.

“If you talk to the owner of a restaurant somewhere and ask what IDFA is, you probably don’t know what it is,” Love said. “It’s having a big impact on Facebook. I’m not the owner of a small business.”

That said, well-funded start-ups can become vulnerable when features come into play.

“It’s not really small businesses that target mobile, web, and Facebook audience networks,” Love said. “They are sophisticated VC-backed startups. They aren’t your typical SMB.”

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature is currently in beta testing as part of iOS 14.5 and will be released in the coming weeks.

