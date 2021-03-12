Sonos Roam lacks important skills, but suggests how headphones work





I got a new Sonos speaker this week. The irony of announcing the brand’s second portable Bluetooth audio device when you couldn’t socialize outdoors or go on vacation was second to none.

However, by the time the new ROHM actually ships on April 20, you will be able to enjoy the gardens of restaurants and pubs. Domestic vacations in the UK are allowed (with restrictions) and hopefully all you have to do is wait. A few more weeks for when up to 30 people can meet outside.

It would be a pretty party, and Sonos would have been able to bring out the ideal portable speaker for post-blockade delight. Yes, the 2019 Sonos Move is technically portable, but heavy. You know you have an audio kit of about 3kg in your cart. It is 6 times larger and 7 times heavier than the slender 430g ROHM.

As you know, Move was always intended to be a multi-room speaker in the garden, even if people did take them further away. Introducing Roam with 10 hours playback life, water bottle size, Bluetooth 5.0, IP67 waterproof and dustproof (can be immersed in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes). The best that can gather excellent wireless speakers of UE.

Then perform some of its tricks, bring it indoors, and insert it directly into your existing Sonos home Wi-Fi multi-room setup to automatically switch between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It can also be attached to a magnetic charging pedestal (sold separately!) Or a standard wireless Qi charger.

At 159 it’s also the cheapest Sonos speaker, if you don’t count IKEA’s 89-compatible SYMFONISK products, it’s still somehow it’s Auto TruePlay, Move’s already proven auto-sound adjustment technology, custom-designed woofer and tweeter drive. Could include two class H amps, adjustable EQ, Apple AirPlay 2, and voice assistant.

But the most interesting thing is that ROHM can’t do it at least yet, and that it signals Sonos’ future products.

Roam is a portable, waterproof Wi-Fi-enabled speaker that works just like any other speaker on your Sonos network. First and foremost, the beauty of this is that it solves the most common bathroom problems with Sonos multi-rooms. This is because the speaker connected to the main power supply in the bathroom cannot be pierced. Not only can you bring ROHM to the bathroom, you can also take a shower.

However, this makes Roam think that it can behave like a Sonos One or One SL. can not. It cannot be linked with Beam or Arc to provide TV surround sound like other speakers. This is very frustrating, as two roamings are ideal in most cases in this situation. No need to move wired speakers for movie nights. Simply remove it from the drawer and place it behind the sofa to remove it. Then, when the credit role is over, hide them. it is perfect.

I applied this use case to Sonos’ SVP product management and customer experience, TedDworkin. Fortunately, he offers future movie lovers more than just a little hope from Roam.

Evolution of the triangular Sonos Roam design

“It’s a great scenario,” he says. “Why doesn’t this product do that? First, stay tuned. We are in a state of continuous development and have a powerful software and service platform. We have evolved our product. I’m continuing.

“The first, second, and third versions tend to be additive in terms of what the system’s features are,” he adds. “If you’re a cynic, we’ll say we’re refraining. If you understand product development, some are more difficult than others, and we’ll deploy when you’re ready.” Check him out, Dworkin Says that ROHM owners cannot be committed to wireless updates that provide this feature.

But he’s not saying it’s impossible. “We do not support it [now].. We look forward to supporting you in the future, and when we do, we will provide you with the easiest and best way to do it, “he says. “As we evolve our products, we are excited about such features.”

The patented image shows two possible designs for Sonos wireless over-ear headphones.

USPTO / Sonos

With the all-new Sonos Swap feature, Roam can apparently hand over what you’re playing to the nearest Sonos speaker at the push of a button. It also hints at the long-awaited, highly rumored Sonos headphones. Features displayed here, such as automatic switching between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and a seeming handoff from a house system to a portable audio device, shout Sonos headphones.

In fact, roaming marketing videos show people going in and out of the house with roaming when they know that no one is actually roaming. But they were wearing headphones.

The financial benefits of Sonos nailing headphones are clear. See how much Apple earned on AirPods alone. But it is a crowded market with many failures and also executed. “If you decide to go into a category, don’t be afraid to go into it just because it’s crowded,” says Dworkin. “If we decide to do something interesting in a new category, whether it’s headphones or not, we’ll do something unique to Sonos. It sounds great, but it’s just as interesting as we are. I did it with ROHM. ”

“Yes, we have applied for a lot of patents. We currently have over 2,000 patents. Yes, we continue to invent and protect those inventions with patents. How the system works for you Is to do that. Before the products are commercialized. And those products may or may not be on the market. “

So not only do these patents refer to the design of Sonos headphones that Dworkin will almost certainly come up with, but Roam also reveals a lot about how they actually work.

Sonos Roam is available for preodorers on 159 or 203 with a wireless charger.

