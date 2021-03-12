Thanks to Nvidia, the Nintendo Switch Pro is closer to launch





The presence of the Nintendo Switch Pro may have improved reliability thanks to a new report on the chips in Nintendo’s current console.

A source within Nvidia (speaking with Gamereactor) claims that the company has stopped producing the Tegra X1 chipset used in Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite this year. Unfortunately, this source didn’t say exactly what’s coming next, but this information is already enough to compete our minds.

Nintendo hasn’t said anything about stopping switch production altogether, and it’s still selling well four years after its launch. Therefore, some new chips may be needed to continue producing more switch units. And the need for a new chip is a great opportunity to upgrade performance, as rumored to be on the Switch Pro.

Rumors that the Switch will improve performance are rumored to provide 1080p graphics rendering in handheld mode and 4K output when docked. While it’s unlikely that the Switch console can provide a true 4K game, some leaks and tips point to a new Switch Dock coprocessor format that helps mix graphics into 4K output.

That said, Nvidia may just remove the current Tegra X1 Mariko and update it with some minor tweaks that don’t significantly improve the performance of Switch consoles that use the one that replaces Mariko. ..

Switch Pro rumors go beyond processing. There are also recent reports that Nintendo is using Samsung’s larger, more power-efficient 7-inch 720p OLED display panel. This is the same resolution as the current Switch display, but the report also states that connecting to a different display will allow the Switch Pro to output 4K video.

According to follow-up reports on these displays, Nintendo orders 500,000 to 1 million units a month. Indeed, it looks like a company’s actions in preparation for a significant surge in demand before and after launch.

Nintendo itself says it has no plans for a new console in the future. However, that could mean that Switch Pro will emerge at some point in the future, even after next year.

Even if unconfirmed, a Nintendo insider named Nate Drake on the Resertera forum claims that the Switch Pro will arrive at Nintendo next year. This corresponds to the 2022 release date.

“I was planning to release it this year, but I think it will be delayed in 2022. The delay will continue to be a constantly changing variable in understanding when to hear and see,” he said. Alleged insider.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Switch Pro will be available earliest in September of this year.

In terms of pricing, one analyst believes the Switch Pro will sell for $ 399. It’s inferior to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it has very different priorities when it comes to graphics, audio, and storage speeds.

Over time, you’ll know if the Switch Pro is really real and when you can expect it. However, these leaks further suggest that Switch Pro is imminent.

