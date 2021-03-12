Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro Plus Launched March 25th in India-Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trending March 12, 2021 17:39:12 IS

The Vivos X60 series will be released in India shortly, and the company has confirmed that. The company announced a launch date, stating that the Vivo X60 series 5G phones will be operational on March 25th. In recent months, the Chinese company has launched three models in the domestic market: the Vivo X60 Pro +, the Vivo X60 Pro, and the base variant Vivo X60. It’s still unclear if all three smartphones will be available in India, or if only one or two of them will be part of the initial release.

Vivo sends official emails announcing the release date to various media. Also, Vivo India’s official Twitter page is teasing that it will be released soon.

The company also announced a collaboration with ZEISS camera lenses for the series’ photographic specifications.

The road to innovation leads us to the next X! The future is in us when we launch the new # vivoX60Series co-designed with @ZEISSLenses. Together we imagine, evolve and experience life through new lenses. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/nluFVhNHCI

Vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 10, 2021

The Vivo X60 may be sold through major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. Both sites reportedly updated the next product-specific page, but the Flipkarts page became unavailable after a while.

The basic X60 with a storage variant of 8 GB + 128 GB costs RMB 3,498 (about Rs 39,000) in China. On the other hand, the price of the X60 Pro is RMB 4,498 (about Rs 50,300) for the 12GB + 256GB model. Finally, the X60 Pro + model will be available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant for RMB 4,998. All devices could have similar prices in India.

The series is sold with high-end camera specs with the Vivo X60 Pro + with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor. There are also four cameras on the back of the X60 Pro, but the main lens is 48MP. The base model X60 features a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary lens.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos