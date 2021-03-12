Gamasutra-Press Release-YOJOE! GIJOE appears in World of Tanks





March 12, 2021 — Decades of malicious forces from the icon, GI JOE and Cobra, have invaded and fought the World of Tanks. Starting today, tankers will be available in two special 3D styles. One for the TS-5 (GI JOE team) and the other for the first prototype of the T-54 (Cobra). In addition to these unique 3D styles, players will also get legendary decals featuring GI JOE MOBAT and Cobra HISS. Both symbolize children around the world.

But that’s not all. Players can take on a special set of missions to earn unique emblems, inscriptions, and personal reserves. Due to the pledge of allegiance to the good, tankers get the famous GI JOE logo as their car inscription, but those on the side of the evil forces get the Cobra emblem. These missions will run from today until March 26th. In addition, a new Battle Pass season will begin on March 15th at World of Tanks. The fourth season runs until June 15th and features some important differences when compared to previous iterations. Season 4 consists of three chapters, each with 50 stages, and the main reward for each chapter is the collectable 3D style of the Object 705A, T110E3, and 121 medium tanks, respectively. Also, unlike the previous season, tankers can earn Battle Pass points in random battles, ranked battles, steel hunters, and daily missions. There’s still a lot to be discovered, but World of Tanks keeps some secrets so far. At the same time, Steel Hunter 2021 will also kick off. It will run until March 21st. For the first time, Steel Hunter does not make its own progress. Instead, players will receive Battle Pass points to complete combat missions within the Steel Hunter, based on the tanker’s combat results. Tankers can see how many points they have earned on the Battle Results screen.

For more information on GI JOE Collaboration, Battle Pass Season 4, Steel Hunter 2021, please visit worldoftanks.com. ###

About World of Tanks

World of Tanks is the first large-scale team-based multiplayer online action game dedicated to armor combat. Immerse yourself in the epic tank battles of World War II with gamers around the world. Your arsenal contains over 600 armored vehicles from 11 countries, carefully detailed with historical accuracy. Official website:

About Wargaming

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Operated since 1998, Wargaming has grown to become one of the leaders in the gaming industry, with 5,500 employees and offices worldwide. Over 200 million players enjoy Wargaming titles on all major gaming platforms. Their flagship products include the popular free-play hit World of Tanks and the strategic naval action game World of Warships.

Official site:

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company dedicated to creating the best play and entertainment experiences in the world. From toys, games and consumer goods to television, movies, digital games, live action, music and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro delivers great innovation, stories and brands across established and creative platforms around the world. Connect with the viewer inside. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG, PJ MASKS, and premier partner brands. Hasbro is building its brand globally through superior storytelling and content on all screens through its global entertainment studio, eOne. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro was ranked in the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2020 by 3BL Media, named one of the world’s most ethical companies® by the Ethisphere Institute for the past 10 years, and the most JUST in the United States by Forbes and JUST Capital for the past four years. Selected as one of the companies in Forbes. .. Investor Relations websites, newsrooms and social channels (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn @Hasbro) regularly share updates on important businesses and brands. © 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About GI Joe created by Hasbro, GI Joe is one of the most popular action figure lines in the world. Generations of children, both domestically and internationally, have been playing with them and are fascinated by the struggle of an international elite special operations team against the sworn enemies of Cobra, a multifaceted and well-coordinated global crime network. I did. The countless millions of battles that have fought against plastic action figures (often commanded by today’s online tankers) have raised GI Joe to the status of a cultural phenomenon.

