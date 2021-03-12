Lamborghini Countach LP500 turns 50 this week





If you were a kid in the 70’s or 80’s, you could have at least one photo or poster of this wedge-shaped exotic Italian supercar on the wall of your bedroom.

The Lamborghini Countach LP500 was radical and futuristic at the time. So it’s hard to believe that the original concept car that led to its creation reached 50 this week.

The Countach LP 500 was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show for the first time on March 11, 1971, and was the undisputed star of the event.

According to Lamborghini, the announcement was so successful that the company fought time to meet customer demands and turn futuristic show cars into mass-produced cars.

The Countach project with internal code number LP112 (LP stands for the rear vertical position of the 12-cylinder engine (Longitudinale Posteriore in Italian)) is Ferruccio Lamborghinis’ desire to maintain the company’s image at the forefront of style and technology: Was born from. Miura.

This record-breaking achievement was led by Paolo Stanzani, an engineer who has worked for Lamborghini since 1963, and was appointed General Manager and Technical Director of the Mechanical Parts of the Countach in 1968. ..

Countach’s beautiful, clean and futuristic lines are still styled by Marcello Gandini, design director of Carrozzeria Bertone, 50 years later.

Gandini was also responsible for the decision to use scissor doors. Scissor doors have since characterized the production of Lamborghini’s 12-cylinder models.

The LP 500 was a car that was significantly different from the Countach, which began production in 1974. It had a platform frame instead of a tubular, and was equipped with a 12-cylinder 4971cc engine (unparalleled) and engine air. The intake was a shark gill design, which contained sophisticated electronics.

The name of this car comes from the dialect of the Piedmont region. In the final stages of assembly, the car was hidden in an agricultural machinery hut on a farm near Grugliasco (Turin), avoided work outages that could be related to labor insecurity, and was discovered by farmers who shouted with surprise and enthusiasm. I did. Countach! (Piedmontese dialect word for wonder).

When Piedmont-born Marcello Gandini noticed that fact, he thought the word had a particularly strong communicative ability, and convinced Nuccio Bertone, Ferruccio Lamborghini, and his colleague Paolo Stanzani. I was allowed to.

Following the success of the LP500 in Geneva, Lamborghini’s chief test driver Bob Wallace used a car with a more reliable 4-liter engine for all kinds of road tests. This extraordinary car carrier ended in early 1974 and was used in the crash tests required for official production cars and then scrapped.

From 1974 to 1990, five different series of Countachs were manufactured. It appears on the walls of bedrooms throughout generations and represents the model that allowed Lamborghini to survive the most difficult years, in addition to being used in dozens of films. Permanently enter the historical and legendary hall.

IOL Motoring

