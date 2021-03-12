Twitter no longer crops your image, and that’s great





Twitter has decided to tackle the image cropping issue by not cropping the image. Sounds like a simple solution. Yes, yes, and it solves the problem, so it may be the best.

Twitter no longer crops images and tests the solution

Twitter is currently testing this solution, which means that the image you see when you post is the image you see in your feed. It will not be trimmed to fit in a particular frame. In other words, part of it is uninterrupted.

Why was this a problem? Well, you’re posting something, it’s portrait mode, isn’t it? Most of it is cropped to fit in a particular aspect ratio, and the final product loses all points in the image. An example is shown below.

Sometimes it’s better to say it in a photo or video. Over the next few weeks, test some ways to improve the way you share and view your media on Twitter.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021

Currently testing on Android and iOS. Tweeting a single image gives you a bigger, better view of how the image will look in Tweet Composer on the timeline. pic.twitter.com/izI5S9VRdX

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021

4K image upload is also being tested

In addition, the company is testing 4K image uploads on both Android and iOS. This is all part of a broader push to improve the way media is shared and displayed on Twitter.

Changing the image crop should fix some additional issues on Twitter. Some time ago, Twitter received reports of the problem, stating that neural networks for automatic image cropping were tested for racial prejudice. No problems were found, but he said he needed further analysis.

It’s clear that this change categorizes some Twitter issues, so let’s hope the company sticks to it. Both features described so far are currently being tested.

I don’t know when the changes will be published to all users

With that in mind, keep in mind that the image on your side may still be cropped. It can also be compressed. Both features will be open to all users, but at this point it seems to be limited to specific users. According to Twitter, it’s unclear when the feature will reach all users.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos