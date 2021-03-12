Massive legendary and mythical transfers live in Pokemon GO





Niantic has added several new features to Pokémon GO. Let’s take a look at these new updates and how they affect gameplay.

The legend of Pokemon GO. Credits: Niantic Legendary and Mythical transfer: If you’re a player who raids dozens of times a week, this is what you’ve been looking forward to. with this,[設定]You can go to and click to enable legendary forwarding. This allows you to select a legendary mass transfer in Pokemon GO in the same way you would mass transfer a normal species. As far as quality of life updates are concerned, this is huge, but be careful. Before enabling this, it’s a good idea to make sure that all the legendaries you want to keep are your favorites. Egg Transparency: As previously reported, this was set to arrive for some time. The transparency of the eggs, where you can see the Pokemon that can hatch from the eggs picked up by the trainer, has been tested in the game. I personally see it for a 2KM egg, but nothing else. This is a fairly minor update to make it easier to see the already announced egg pools. You can see the pool of each egg here until it’s live in the game. CandyXL Update: This change to the CandyXL acquisition method originally promised at the March 2021 event announcement is live. Candy XL can now be earned by quoting Niantic in the following ways:

“The trading Pokemon has a chance to reward Candy XL for the trading Pokemon. The chances of receiving Candy XL increase as the distance between the Pokemon’s catching points increases. The chance to walk with the Buddy Pokemon. You can earn Candy XL. Catch Legendary, Mythical, or Evolved Pokemon and you’ll be guaranteed to be rewarded with Candy XL. “

