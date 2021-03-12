Google has big plans for the future Pixel 5a





The Google Pixel 4a is a fairly successful smartphone for the company. Well, Google has big plans for its successor, the Pixel 5a. The company seems to be planning to take advantage of this demand.

Google hasn’t been able to sell large numbers of Pixel smartphones so far, and many would say it wasn’t the company’s goal. Now, one of the world’s largest smartphone markets seems to have been very interested in the Pixel 4a.

Google has big plans for Pixel 5a and India will benefit from it

We were talking about India, the world’s second largest smartphone market. Google seems to underestimate the domestic demand for Pixel 4a. We plan to fix that mistake with Pixel 5a.

According to information from ET Telecom, an executive at a company said: Google doubled its inventory on the Pixel for India last year. This year we plan to focus more and gain more share from global inventories in the Indian market.

The increase in demand for Pixel 4a in India is not surprising. The Pixel 4a is 25% more affordable than the Pixel 3a and is a great smartphone. Many people will argue that you can’t get a better phone with that price tag.

Well, Google plans to take advantage of this momentum. We hope that Indian users will also be interested in Pixel 5a. The cell phone is expected to have a price tag similar to its siblings.

Affordable smartphones are very popular in India

Affordable smartphones are very popular in India and are especially good smartphones. The Google Pixel 5a will be available on July 11th, at least according to the well-known Tarekomi.

We will arrive that day, but India may have to wait a little longer. You may arrive in that country a little later. It is quite possible that it will be available in the US and Europe before arriving in India.

Google may offer this phone in more markets this year. Sales of Pixel smartphones actually increased by more than 30% year-on-year in 2020. This is good news for Google. These sales were primarily driven by Pixel 4a and 4a 5G.

