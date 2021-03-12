Disney World Announces iPhone-Friendly Magic Mobile Park Service





Photo: Walt Disney Company

Move, Magic Bands. Walt Disney World is introducing new digital options for entering parks and resorts.

The Disney MagicMobile service unlocks iPhones, Apple Watches, or “other smart devices” at hotel room doors, checks in at Fastpass + entrances, and bills for purchases. Turn into a non-contact tool for.

The program will be phased in later this year, inviting guests to create a path for the My Disney Experience app and add it to their digital wallet. “It works magically,” Avery Mailer, communications manager at WDW Resort, wrote in a blog post.

“Most of the features are available by simply holding your smart device close to the access point, just as you would with MagicBand,” explains Maehrer. “Disney Magic Mobile service and its features will first be rolled out on Apple devices.”

The MagicMobile service is built to work with Magic Bands. People can choose one or the other for greater flexibility. Some questions remain, such as whether parents can use mobile phones with their toddlers. It’s also unclear when visitors can expect Android access and whether Magic Mobile will reach other Disney facilities this year as well. Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to PCMag’s request for comment.

After a temporary shutdown by COVID-19, Walt Disney World in Florida began operating Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, and Hollywood Studios at 25% capacity last summer, and then increased to 35% in November. did. Currently, all four venues and Blizzard Beach Water Park have been reopened for “COVID-19 symptom-free” visitors, with strict face coverage rules and temperature screening.

