Huawei FreeBuds Studio Review: Premium Headphones Work Correctly





Huawei is one of the largest mobile phone manufacturers in the world, and as you may not know, it also manufactures audio devices. Most of these FreeBuds Studio headphones have their checkboxes checked when compared to other high-end headphones, so if you’re looking for something a little different and you’re willing to try a brand other than Bose or Sony, Huawei offers interesting products. ..

These headphones have a dynamic active noise canceling feature that can be adjusted to the noise of your current location.Tyler Hayes

These FreeBuds Studio headphones sell for $ 329.99 in the United States. They do not compete with most other headphones in price. They aim for a premium, feature-packed listening experience at a premium price. The ultimate question here is whether it’s worth trying out these FreeBuds Studio headphones, or is it better to continue using Sony or Bose?

Setup and design

Out of the box, these headphones offer a clean, clean design with a very classic feel. Leather (or leather-like material) flows over the earcups and headband, giving it an expensive look. Other parts of the headphones may look like metal, but they are plastic and help prevent them from becoming too heavy for long-term use.

I tried the gold color and I really like how it looks. The shade isn’t shiny or flashy and actually looks a bit tanned. This is a great pace change from traditional black headphones. This is my personal preference, but I think both gold and black colors are nice. The semi-hard shell case inside the box is the perfect combination of minimalism and protection. The headphones don’t hit and the case takes up a little more space than the headphones alone. This is a great design and should be included in Apple’s AirPods Max headphones.

The gold-colored options aren’t really too bold or too flashy.Tyler Hayes

Bluetooth setup for FreeBuds Studio was very easy. Turn them on and connect from your mobile device’s Bluetooth settings. The paper instructions are written in Chinese, so they are of little use to the US market. I’m not sure if I have iOS right away, but scanning the QR code from the “Android” directive will redirect me to the appropriate app in the App Store.

Most, if not all, features can be accessed using the buttons and touch controls on your headphones. You don’t need an app other than a firmware update, but the app works well and allows you to change the behavior of your headphone buttons and gestures. You can also choose from different levels of ANC, including dynamic (automatic), mild, moderate, and strength. If there was a way to change the audio on the headphones when changing the setting from Chinese to English, I couldn’t find it.

Features and specifications

Features and specifications advertised by Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio:

Weight: 260g Battery size: 410mAh Battery life: 24 hours on a single charge (when ANC is disabled). Play for 5 hours with fast charging for 10 minutes (when ANC is enabled) Bluetooth 5.2 Dual Bluetooth connection (2 devices at a time) 40mm dynamic speaker driver 4Hz-48kHz, 4-layer polymer diaphragm automatic noise canceling mode performance

At first, I found that FreeBuds Studio was a little tight and ANC was a little strong. After wearing it for the first few days, the fit seemed loose and broken, but I also got used to the dynamic noise canceling mode. Huawei quickly became my go-to headphone on weekdays to block distractions. With a combination of solid sound quality, lightweight design and variable active noise canceling, I was able to pick them up every day.

The headband and earphones are wrapped in the same leather-like material.Tyler Hayes

Headphones are full of features. Every time there is a little better and more sophisticated side, which makes them fun to use. For example, the headphones have six built-in microphones that help with ANC, ambient mode, and call quality. I think it’s the large number of mics that makes each of these aspects work very well.

In terms of sound, the audio quality is good, but not as exciting as you might expect. Listening to music is clean and crisp, but it doesn’t really have the depth and width you would expect from headphones over $ 300. Road’s “Royals” didn’t offer the same reverb sump as other headphones. The song had a low bass overall and didn’t exist in FreeBuds either. For indie music critics, Joan’s “Magnetic” also didn’t hit that hard during the chorus-based drop.

Overall, the sound stage also seems to be narrower. Halsey’s “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” is a track with rich vocals, a stable acoustic guitar, and a great low end that accompanies it, but the song doesn’t shine very well when listened to in FreeBuds Studio.

Be very clear about the sound quality in case you are not sure of any of the above explanations. These headphones sound good. The sound quality is that of premium headphones, but within that small group of devices, the sound is neutral and a bit boring. While some people prefer a perfectly flat EQ that’s gentle on the bass, most consumers probably want more personality in their expensive headphones.

Headphones can be connected wirelessly to two devices at once.Tyler Hayes

These FreeBuds Studios are especially touted as having “Hi-Fi level audio chips and professional audio components.” To stream high-resolution audio, you need to use a device that can handle enhanced sound, and you need to stream high-quality audio from a competent music service such as Tidal. Most people will not be able to experience these features because there are enough notes here. I tried to listen to music in a way that most people would experience. I streamed it from my phone, laptop, iPad, and listened to it from Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. In this context, the sound is really good-just not surprising.

For comparison, Sony’s 1000MX4 over-the-ear headphones offer a bit of bass and low-end depth, but are more muddy in the midrange than FreeBuds Studio. I like the fulfillment of the 1000MX4, but I think FreeBuds Studio has a better overall sound.

Unfortunately, there are no advanced EQ controls available for adjusting the sound in the iOS app. What you hear is what you get. It’s really nice to be able to adjust the EQ, but it doesn’t interfere with the deal.

Need to buy Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones?

Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio offers an attractive package, especially for those who want to avoid Sony or Bose for some reason. These FreeBuds have a premium feel and sound enough to justify a price over $ 300.

These headphones provide a powerful ANC that can be adjusted to a degree that is very useful in many situations. They will be some great travel headphones with their included features, lightweight design, and extended wearing comfort. American listeners have some quirks, such as the voice instructions on their headphones not being in English, but not enough to take them into account.

Buy on Amazon and Huawei.

Newsweek may earn commissions from links on this page, but we only recommend products that we recommend. We participate in various affiliate marketing programs. This means that you may be charged a fee for editorial selection products purchased through a link to the retailer’s site.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos