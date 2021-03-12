Netflix tests new strategy to prevent password sharing





Netflix is ​​finally cracking down on password sharing by testing new strategies that allow users in different homes to create their own accounts.

Netflix is ​​testing new ways to crack down on password sharing. Research firm Maggid estimates that about one-third of Netflix subscribers share passwords, causing huge losses.

Password Sharing Sharing your password with someone outside your household has plagued streaming services since their inception. In 2016, Netflix Co-CEO and Chairman Reed Hastings saw it as something you had to learn to live with. However, since that statement, Netflix has become completely global, exacerbating the losses incurred by password sharing to a non-negligible level. And as the platform grows, losses continue to grow. In 2020, the pandemic forced everyone to seek entertainment from the boundaries of their homes, and Netflix added about 37 million new subscribers. By October 2019, COO and Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said Netflix is ​​looking for a consumer-friendly solution to the problem, but there are no more specific details.

But now, according to Deadline, Netflix is ​​testing a solution to their problem. A controversy broke out on Twitter when a viewer using Netflix with login information from someone other than his family displayed a pop-up similar to the following on his screen. Is this your account? The notification will continue, “If you are not living with the owner of this account, you will need your account to continue monitoring.” From here, it seems that the only way users can enter their information and create an account with a 30-day free trial. This potential solution has the potential to fulfill a dual obligation, not only as a way to help Netflix prevent losses, but also to increase the level of fraud prevention account verification security.

For many services, including Netflix, the subscription price paid also includes a requirement for the number of devices that can stream content simultaneously. The base plan allocates one device for $ 9, the standard plan allocates two devices for $ 14, and the premium plan allocates four devices for $ 18. A recent report from a Parks Associates research firm estimates that total loss of streaming services from password sharing is $ 9.1 billion, which is projected to increase to $ 12.5 billion by 2024. The most common demographics for this practice are subscribers of the following ages: 35.

Streaming services are experiencing exponentially increasing losses, but this crackdown on password sharing can keep young viewers away. Many young viewers have their parents’ credentials, even when moving to a small apartment with multiple roommates in a big city to reduce the premium cost of starting a career or paying off a student loan. Sharing. Of course, this also applies to college students who are accumulating those loans on rare occasions to generate income to recoup some of their costs, not to mention adding extra charges to their accounts. Even outside of underfunded youth, people generally split member payments and always share them. Especially when it comes to digital information and access, as Millennials and Gen Z show, social media platforms such as TikTok often share credentials and other useful information about learning habits, hacking, etc. with each other. There is. This issue applies to everyone, but Netflix’s biggest challenge will be to balance reducing losses without keeping young viewers away.

