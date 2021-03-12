Retro FPS Dread Templar announced for PC





1C Entertainment has announced Dread Templar, a retro-style FPS by T19 Games.

Dive into the depths of hell as a renowned dreadtempler with the roar of revenge against evil forces. Visit Dread Powers and customize your skills to suit your playing style.

Master 10 classes of weapons, including swords, revolvers, shotguns, and cursed hell guns. Search every corner of each level in pursuit of secrets and side areas that can give you huge rewards.

The trailer for the announcement is below.

Below you can find a summary (via Steam):

Dread Templar is a fast-paced first-person shooter that combines elements of both modern retro shooters and 90’s classic shooters. You are a dreadtempler seeking his revenge deep in the wicked realm. Explore levels, solve puzzles and find hidden weapons and upgrades. Use your ninja equipment, guns and hell weapons to confront hordes of demons and bloodthirsty demons and make you the scariest of hell. Gain dread power and customize your skills to suit your playing style. Useful for fighting the Dark Force.

Characteristic:

Dread Templar uses elements of both modern retro FPS and classic shooters such as fast-paced gameplay, dash, headshots, and bullet time, making old-fashioned shooters a modern way. You can enjoy it at. Customize your weapon skills to suit your playing style and fight hordes of demons. Over 10 different weapons in the game, including swords, guns and hell guns! Explore side areas and secret places, solve funny puzzles and get rewards. Handmade Retro Art Style – Every element of the game, including weapons, demons, and levels, is done in a retro pixel art style reminiscent of 90’s shooters.

Dread Templar will begin early access to Windows PCs via Steam in the fall of 2021 and is scheduled for full release in 2022.

Image: Steam

