Switch Outsells PS5 and Xbox Series X, Top 20 Best-selling Games Re-announced in February in the US





February 2021 increased sales in the United States, making Nintendo Switch an even bigger month for hardware and software overall, but the overall US gaming business saw a significant increase in total revenue.

In total, game spending on games, hardware, and accessories in the United States in February reached $ 4.6 billion, an increase of 35% compared to last year. Year-to-date spending increased 39% to $ 9.3 billion.

Hardware has grown tremendously, with sales up 121% compared to February 2020 to reach $ 406 million. In fact, February 2021 was the largest February since 2011 ($ 468 million). Over the past year, hardware spending has grown 130% to $ 724 million, partly supported by the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and the continued success of the Switch.

The Switch was once again the best-selling console in the United States in terms of unit sales and dollars. “February Nintendo Switch hardware sales and value were the highest on any hardware platform in February since the Nintendo Wii in February 2009,” said NPD.

Given the February numbers, lifetime spending on Switch hardware outpaced DS, making Nintendo the second-selling console in the United States. Now it just tracks the Nintendo Wii.

The PS5 was the second-selling console in terms of unit sales and dollars in February, and NPD remains the best-selling hardware platform in the United States four months after the system hit the market. Said.

It should also be mentioned that the PS5 and Xbox Series X are constrained because they are related to their supply, which certainly doesn’t help things.

When moving to the game, Nintendo’s Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will become the top seller, making it the second-selling game in 2021 after Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. For Super Mario 3D World + Bowers Fury, the results are even more impressive given that digital sales are not considered.

The top five bestsellers in February 2021 ended with Black Ops Cold War, Persona 5: Strikers, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Madden NFL 21. The following February.

When it comes to accessories, the PS5 DualSense controller has been a top seller in dollar sales for the past year and February 2021. Total US accessories revenue for the month reached $ 195 million, an increase of 41%.

February 2021 US SuperMario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury * Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarPersona 5: StrikersMarvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesMadden NFL 21Little Nightmares IIAssassin’s Creed ValhallaMario Kart 8: Deluxe * Animal Crossing: New Duty: Modern WarfareFIFA 21NBA 2K21 * Super Smash Bros. Ultimate * Mortal Kombat 11Super Mario 3D All-Stars * Ring Fit Adventure * Just Dance 2021Minecraft: PS4 Edition The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild * Immortals: Fenyx Rising

* Digital sales not included

February 2021 Nintendo sales

Digital sales not included

Super Mario 3D World + Kuppa’s Fury Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Hollywood Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Mario 3D All-StarsRing Fit AdventureThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildJust Dance 2021Super Mario PartyNew Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe February 2021 PlayStation SalesCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel Spider-Man: Miles MoralesPersona 5: StrikersMadden NFL 21Assassin’s Creed ValhallaMinecraft: PS4 Edition NBA 2K21FIFA 21Call of Duty: Modern WarfareLittle Nightmares IIFebruary 2021 Xbox SalesCall of Duty: Black Ops 4FIFA 21Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Mortal Kombat 11UFC 4

