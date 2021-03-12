Facebook goes all-in to Oculus, expanding VR and AR division to about 10,000 people





The success of Oculus Quest 2 cannot be denied. With the number of Facebook employees currently working on AR glasses and VR headsets, we can see a virtual mass of new product and software updates.

According to Upload VR, Facebook’s Reality Labs division currently has nearly 10,000 employees, significantly increasing one-fifth of the company’s overall workforce from a strong team of 1,000 in 2017.

This is due to a recent report from The Information that Facebook wants to rely on its consumer hardware, so it doesn’t have to rely on Apple or Google to deliver its software to its customers. With the great success of Oculus Quest 2, it looks like it’s doing a great job.

As of December 2020, Facebook had more than 58,000 employees, a significant increase from 18,000 in 2017, according to Statista. This means that more departments (including those working on Facebook’s own Clubhouse app) have increased significantly. Seeing a significant increase in the number of people working on Facebook’s AR and VR hardware is a sign that they want to be the top dog in virtual reality.

The VR division seems to be working on expanding the Oculus ecosystem. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the company is working on new hardware that “fits perfectly on the same platform” as Quest 2. The official name of the new device isn’t mentioned, but Zuckerberg says, “What works with Content Quest 2 must be forward-compatible.”

Facebook is also reportedly working on the development of smart AR glasses. This seems to replace people’s laptops and smartphones in the most sci-fi way possible. Hopefully, an increase in the number of employees will speed up production.

Apple’s VR headsets are also rippling, so competition is intensifying in the VR world. Meanwhile, HTC Vive recently released a face tracker module that can transform 28 facial features into the world of VR. However, the very affordable Oculus Quest 2 is scheduled for a 120Hz upgrade later this year, and Facebook may not be too worried because of rumors about the Oculus Quest 3.

