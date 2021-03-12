How Modder rebuilt Resident Evil 4s graphics from scratch





Albert Marine took some very special vacations. In Wales, he visited Raglan Castle to take a picture of the stone wall. At the Guell Palace in Barcelona, ​​he took great care to photograph the marble floor and its distinctive veins, not the building itself.

His journey followed Capcom’s steps, with Capcom putting fragments of real-world architecture found throughout Europe into Resident Evil 4, first released over 16 years ago. I’ve collected a lot of places for game developers to use as source material, Marin told The Verge.

Fast forward to 2021, Marin will take seven years to remaster the graphics of Resident Evil 4’s blurry GameCube era into crisp HD. Some of them use high-resolution photographs of everything from surfaces and doors to common buildings. Made their way to the original game. Capcom released its own PC remaster in 2014, but Malins wasn’t thinking of a true HD version of the game, so he and a small team have been looking through the game files to faithfully update all textures. I did.

Screenshots showing improved graphics of the original Resident Evil 4 and HD project Albert Marin and Capcom

In some cases, it works with what Capcom has already created, combining off-the-shelf apps with custom-built tools to sharpen images. Marin also creates handmade textures based on high-resolution stock photos and self-portraits. If you own the Ultimate HD version of the game on Steam, you can actually test the ongoing version of the texture pack. Ultimately, all rocks, walls, buttons, and dials will be fixed by this team of small mods.

The fan-funded Resident Evil 4HD project is almost on the finish line and should be completed in late 2021. Marin says he has accumulated over 4,500 Photoshop files and spent more than 9,000 hours of work (on his side alone) to reach them. This point.

I emailed Marin about his experience working on a project of this size, the balance of expectations from fans who are passionate about games, and how the team disassembles game files.

How exactly do you want to remaster your visuals? Do you want to redraw the texture from scratch, or is there a special way to increase the original resolution without compromising quality?

Most textures are recreated from scratch, using some texture library images as a base. The original texture needs to be analyzed several times to ensure that the new source image matches in terms of color, lighting, and even material.

For example, Rock Texture: It may sound like a simple challenge, but if you don’t have the original texture, you need to be faithful. I can’t imagine how complicated it would be to find a rock surface that matches the original among the hundreds of different types of rock that nature has to offer!

Screenshots showing improved graphics of the original Resident Evil 4 and HD project Albert Marin and Capcom

What kind of applications and technologies are you using to reach your goals in this project?

The talented modder and coder Son of Persia has helped us a lot. He has developed most of the tools I use to edit 3D models, lights, effects, collision data and more. I found out how some files work, but I had to edit them manually in a hex editor. This means that editing a single light / effect can take hours.

The Son of Persia has taken all my findings on these files and generated an automated tool that makes this task easier. We also deciphered how the other files in the game worked and what they did, and generated the tools needed to edit these types of files.

We also use Photoshop, 3ds Max, and dozens of custom tools courtesy of Son of Persia and other mods. These tools unzip all game files and convert them into editable data (in most cases, understandable .txt and 3D files that can be opened in most 3D editors). Once the data has been edited, it can be repacked using the same tools. However, you have to admit that you may also edit some things manually in the hexadecimal editor.

Remodeling and remastering this game is also a game for me

Is it scary to make certain adjustments to a game with such an enthusiastic fan base, or are you confident in your changes?

We are on the safe side because one of the main goals of this project is to stay true to the original. And subjectivity plays an important role here. Low resolution textures leave a lot to your imagination, and you know … everyone’s imagination is different!

Even if you use the exact same texture, you may get complaints at HD resolutions because the low resolution textures are dirty or muddy. However, the HD re-creation looked too pretty when compared, depending on what one interpreted when looking at the low-resolution surface.

And there are all the lighting and effect changes I have made. Most of them are popular, but I’m always aware that my personal tastes play a role, so I’m always accepting feedback. That’s why I post all those videos and comparison images.

Due to the feedback we received, I changed a lot!

Albert Marin, standing in front of Lagrang Castle, especially in front of the wall, is used in several Resident Evil titles, he says.Photo: Albert Marine

What are some of the biggest and smallest changes your team has made to RE4 during this project?

The biggest change is the entire area created from scratch in the Separate Ways mini-game. The move from one room to another didn’t make sense. When I combined the 3D structure of the continental zone, I found that part of the path was missing.

The smallest changes are small textures and small 3D improvements made here and there. In fact, there are hundreds of small edits. I don’t think most people will notice it.

As an example, I remember some design changes for a particular ammo box. This PC port has an HD texture option. HD textures are a filtered version of 95% of the original textures upscaled. [GameCube] It’s a texture, but some textures have been redone or slightly tweaked.

The Malins team restored and enhanced some of Capcom’s original textured pieces that were lost in later ports.Image: Albert Marine

In the image (above) you can see how the design of the TMP ammo box has changed. The wolf drawn sideways is different from J. So while upscaling that texture, I had the opportunity to restore the original design from a previous version of the game.

What is your favorite section of the game for upgrading textures?

The castle area is by far the best, as I used a lot of my own photos while traveling in Spain and Wales. Identifying and improving all those architectural aspects was really satisfying!

A wall inspired by Raglan Castle in the original game (left) and a photo-based team version (right) Albert Marine and Capcom

Which section of the game required the most work to remaster?

The island’s laboratory and factory areas are probably the most time consuming in terms of textures and 3D retouching, as they are full of weird and blurry control panels, medical and military equipment, and cables. Unlike the organic texture of the village and the surface of the old buildings of the castle, the small inaccuracies are really obvious.

Is your HD project strictly visual-focused, or are you also working on the sound quality and other parts of the game?

Unfortunately, I don’t have enough sound knowledge to remaster the game’s audio. I’ve fixed some bugs, but it’s mainly related to the wrong or poor quality sounds played at the wrong moment during the Separate Ways campaign (one of the PS2 port and all subsequent ports). Shipped as a department).

We also fixed some stage collision issues here and there.

The AI ​​upscaling looks much better than the original texture, but not as good as what Marin and the team ultimately achieved manually. Image: Albert Marin

We are currently accepting donations to help fund the RE4 HD project, but do you plan to sell it when the completed project is released?

No, it’s free. Remodeling and remastering this game is also a game for me.

What kind of reception did you have from this project? Who do you want to contact?

It’s beyond what I imagined. I think some people, sites and communities are spreading its presence. But after all, Resident Evil has a huge fan base, so it’s very unlikely that thousands of this fan base are interested in the remastering process of one of the best games of all history. I think you can understand.

About our target audience, I say, anyone who likes remastering for visual pleasure. Or you can play your favorite game without leaving a trace of blur, or you can play people who like this kind of fan project but don’t like the game at all.

This project is more about travel than the end result. After all, no matter how sharp the textures are or how round the model looks, you can’t compete with next-generation games in terms of visuals.

One of the Resident Evil 4 lab environments with upscaled textures applied.Image: Albert Marine

Have you ever worked with Capcom (or a current or former employee) on this project in any way?

No. At first I was in contact with them. Someone from Capcom was interested in our project and it took me a while to send the plan, but I think the other Capcom people in Japan weren’t interested because the communication ended there. .. Other than that, there was no help in creating the project.

Given that Capcom recently released a RE3 remake, it’s possible that a RE4 remake is under development. Is your team worried that Capcom is an improved version of the game, so to speak, stealing your lightning?

No, remake is a really different game. Even today, the original Resident Evil 2 & 3 has undergone its own modifications and visual improvements (Resident Evil 2 and 3 HD Seamless Project), which are different complementary experiences. Think about a Hollywood remake. Most of them don’t hurt the original movie and they are an alternative vision of the old title.

