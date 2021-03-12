How to Buy Items from Fortnite Characters (Week 15 Challenge)





In the Fortnite Season 5 Week 15 challenge, players interact with NPCs. This is how players buy items from their characters.

In the 15th week of Fortnite Season 5, players will be offered a number of basic epic challenges focused on the core mechanics introduced at the beginning of the season. In one of the seven new set of challenges, players will be offered. You need to purchase items from NPCs. A relatively easy task to accomplish. This can be anything from weapons to shield potions to apples. No matter how big or small, the player just buys the item.

There are seven new challenges that players can complete in Fortnite Season 5week 15 and none of them require the player to fight or damage enemy players. In fact, this week there is only one challenge that requires players to interact with other players at any ability. Players are also getting a pass this week on a daunting task that requires visiting multiple locations to collect hidden items. Instead, in Fortnite’s 15th week, players will interact with friendly NPCs and gain a ton of experience.

Buy items from Fortnite Season 5 NPCs

This task is very easy, as all the player has to do is buy one item from NPCin Fortnite. What can make this challenge a little trickier is that not all NPCs have something to sell players, or sell only items that are out of the player’s price range. To check, the player simply approaches and interacts with the NPC. The NPC menu shows what you need to offer your players, from weapon upgrades to new rewards. Players can also purchase mythical weapons from special NPCs around the map, but they require players over 1,000 gold bars that they may be willing to let go. Anyway, all the player needs to do to complete this challenge is to buy a single item.

The best place to complete this task is an orchard where you can find sunflowers patrolling the area. She is a farmer’s NPC and will be one of the cheapest NPCs to sell player apples and buy items with a handful of gold bars. Orchard is just north of the Colosseum, just outside the sandy beach, and is a great place for players to land and spend a quick vacation. Stop there, buy apples, leave the sand tunnel and win the easiest XP of Fortnite Season 5.

Fortniteis is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android devices.

