Chrome 89 improves desktop memory efficiency with Partition Alloc





Expansion / This week’s new Chrome build looks the same, but has significantly improved internal performance and efficiency.

Google Chrome version 89 began to be available to users of the stable channel on March 2nd and should now be installed on most people’s machines. The new build offers significant memory savings on 64-bit Windows platforms, thanks to increased use of Google’s PartitionAllocmemory allocator. On macOS, Chrome 89 catches up and approaches the performance of its flagship Windows build.

Chrome on Windows

According to Google, RAM usage on 64-bit Windows has decreased by up to 22 percent for browser processes, 8 percent for renderers, and 3 percent for GPUs. The company also claims that latency has been reduced by 9%, which means that browsers are more responsive. The improvement is primarily due to intercepting the malloc () call with PartitionAlloc.

Chrome 89 is also significantly more aggressive in disposing of unused RAM.Off-screen resources such as large images[フォアグラウンド]When you scroll through the tabs, Chrome discards the memory used by those resources. This change also affects background tabs, saving up to 100 MiB per tab.

Chrome on macOS

Chrome 89 on macOS is still catching up, but it includes some background tab memory management improvements that other platforms have had for some time. This means up to 8% RAM savings on macOS, Google says.

Tab throttling has also been improved on build 89 macOS, increasing the Apple Energy Impact score for background tabs by up to 65%.

Chrome on android

Theoretically, developers only need one APK for almost every Android device. In reality, resources tend to be very mobile-constrained, and the concept of tailored packaging to the capabilities of individual devices is far more appealing than more powerful desktop or laptop systems.

Google has updated the Play Store itself to allow you to generate an APK optimized for your particular device, and updated Chrome to take advantage of new features. With these Android app bundles and splits, Chrome can significantly reduce the initial codebase and launch, allowing users to dynamically load additional features later as needed.

A new feature called Freeze-Dried Tabs further reduces startup time. Google describes freeze-dried tabs as a lightweight version of tabs about the size of a screenshot, but it supports scrolling, zooming, and tapping links. When you open Chrome, the first view uses a freeze-dried tab that gives you access to your browser with up to 13% faster interactive features.

Freeze-dried tabs, in particular, sound like a significant improvement over the usual mobile app practice of displaying recent screenshots of an app while it’s loading. It tricks the user into thinking that the app is loading much faster and smoother than it really is, but it doesn’t provide the actual functionality. Than if you see a blank screen while loading the app.

