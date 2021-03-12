Crysis Remastered: PC Update 2.1 finally adds DLSS 2.0 support, patch notes here





Crysis Remastered is about 6 months old and has post-release support. Regular updates add a number of missing features, such as ascension levels that were initially omitted from the game. Now, with today’s update, we’ve finally added support for the previously announced feature DLSS 2.0.

This update is a big issue for Nvidia RTX card users. Players will experience significant performance gains while maintaining visual fidelity. The patch also fixed some false prompts that were present in the game. The other changes included are just bug fixes. You can read more about them below.

Update 2.1 patch notes

General

DLSS by Nvidia has been added to Crysis Remastered. Improved description of tutorials in all languages. Many placeholders and false prompts have been fixed.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the Rocket Tutorial Prompt would not display correctly in Traditional Chinese. Fixed an issue where camera shake would be too severe when using a mounted MG with armor mode enabled. Fixed an issue that prevented the alien AI from exploding. It hindered the progress of missions in Exodus, Fleet, and Paradise Lost. Fixed an issue where armor mode would be activated at the start of a mission. Fixed a missing audio associated with SCAR in the Ascension introcutscene. Fixed a CRYENGINE crash. It could have happened on Exodus-Sphere. Fixed translation of Classic Nanosuit mode control tutorial in all languages ​​(previously only displayed in English). Fixed an issue where the controller tutorial prompt would show the mouse and keyboard instead throughout the game. Fixed a crash. It could have happened with Reckoning-Fleet. Fixed an issue where incorrect information was displayed on the FPS counter. Fixed some bugs that caused incorrect information. It will appear at the controller tutorial prompt. Fixed some tutorial descriptions that appear in the wrong language when using traditional Chinese settings. Fixed a missing tutorial prompt from Ascension’s traditional Chinese VTOL rocket. Using the mouse and keyboard, the Ascension “fire minigun” tutorial prompt is displayed. Fixed an issue where English translations would appear in the Classic Nanosuit Control Tutorial when using other languages. Fixed an issue with Italian localization (removed placeholders and added correct text). Fixed. Placeholders appear on the HUD when Chinese is selected Fixed an issue that occurred when trying to run ADS with a mounted machine gun while using the controller. Previously, this caused the cloak to be accidentally activated instead of aiming. Fixed an issue with some CEPH Scout animations. Fixed some placeholders appearing in the Classic Nanosuit menu. Fixed some shadows that disappear depending on the contact-island camera angle. Fixed the prompt disappearing from the .ClassicNanosuit wheel.

The patch notes have been posted on Crytek’s official Reddit.

We hope that Crytek has finally decided to remaster the standalone extension Crysis Warhead as well.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos