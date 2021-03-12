Pokemon GO eggs are a fun gift, not a loot box





Image: Niantic

Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, is testing the ability for players to see what’s inside the game’s eggs before they walk miles and hatch. This seems to be a response to the argument that game eggs resemble loot boxes. There are a lot of terrible things that might be better about Pokemon Go, but I don’t really need to require that the egg be kept to the same standards as the most ironic and cruel behavior of the EA / Activision loot box. Insist.

The latest changes to the free play mobile app are a great way to see what Pokemon can hatch from the eggs that you might collect during play. Listed in order of likelihood, you can also see how unlikely a shiny version of the rarest beast will pop out of a particular egg. This is another step in providing transparency to players who are dissatisfied with grinding rare monster eggs, and seems to just receive yet another Trubbish.

Loot boxes are generally an exploitative tool used by developers / publishers to help players spend more money on games they have already purchased. They are more sealed, which may include items / accessories / weapons that may improve performance in the game in order to get the most out of the game and gain an edge over others. It means you have to keep spending money on the container. Unique value. As a result, they are increasingly recognized as gambling and are outlawed in some countries. They suck, they are a nasty and dirty business and it’s great to see the game get rid of them.

It’s not what Pokemon Go has. Game Egg is a system that doesn’t provide any meaningful benefits to the player, everything works perfectly well in the core game, you don’t have to spend any money, and it often provides fun and amazing rewards.

This works as follows: Pick up eggs while playing the game in different ways. They are color coded based on how much you need to walk to hatch them 2/5/7/10/12km and can include various Pokemon. To hatch them, you need to put them in an incubator and you will be given one of these for endless uses from the start of the game. You were also showering early on in other incubators with limited usage.

That certainly a little dubious game will accustom you to having a lot of incubators at hand until you don’t. They are often included in the rewards for completing the initial tasks, but then just as you would comfortably run out of supply. And yeah, like the obvious dealer analogy, you’ll find that you can get more, but now you have to pay.

But what really matters is that you don’t have to. In fact, doing so is actually incredibly unnecessary. At some point it is possible to hatch a particularly rare Pokemon, but it is very unlikely that an effort to hatch one that walks at least 1 km for the most common eggs (with the help of a super incubator). , And up to 12km it means there is always a much better way to find those monsters elsewhere. To be honest, those who spend a lot of money on incubators and march long distances for days to incubate their axews make very specific life choices.

Image: Niantic

Pokemon Go is a game created from scratch with random chances. And not a dark and ironic F2P exploitation model, but in fact all the way to make the free side of the game very nice. Every time you catch a Pokemon, there is a random chance that it will become shiny. That is very fun! Every Pokemon you catch could be a hundo, 4 star, or randomly named name you would give to those highly elusive 15/15/15 rated creatures. Hey, it might be a shand! (No, it’s never.) When competing in raids, you may find that the version of the creature you catch is shiny! A shiny legend! If you happen to send a gift to a friend (available for free from Pok Stops, including Pok Ball, potions, revive, and possibly eggs), you can accidentally become a lucky friend. In other words, you are guaranteed to be a lucky Pokemon in your next transaction. Heck, Tradingmon randomizes their IV (attack, defense, HP rating). Everything in this game is about Diceroll!

The very important thing about POGO is that you can make all the elements of POGO free, except for events with tickets. (I know someone at level 39 who swear they haven’t spent a penny on the game.) Gather enough friends (easy to do via various apps like Facebook, Reddit, Poke Raid, etc.) ), Delete PokBalls. Hundreds of them have room for something else.

Grinds also behave very differently when compared to a more general understanding of the term. Pokemon Go is a game designed to be played very slowly and for a very long time, but you can’t pay your way to shortcut this! It’s all its core design, not an exploitative slowdown. A game based on the idea of ​​walking a lot instead of walking while playing can be a fairly difficult endeavor (despite many good efforts by Niantic) and enough to evolve a particular Pokemon over the months. Collect various resources. No one gets Gyarados in the first week because they need 400 Magikarp candies. My son and I have been playing ridiculously intensively since August 2020, and Altaria needed only 309 400 swabble candies. But these eight months have been interrupted by so many important moments, catches, evolutions, and achievements. The motivation to continue playing with the game is not to make money, but to exercise.

As I mentioned at the beginning, there are many criticisms of the actions of POGO and its developer, Niantic. No more angry with the game than seeing the legendary Pokemon mysteriously escape from multiple great spin-throw ultraballs after swallowing a dozen golden raspberries. It’s hard to use up the player’s remote raid pass and handle such trash, and when it makes my excited little boy cry, it doubles. But instead of looking at the game eggs in the loot box, I think it’s another way to get a fun surprise in the game. You have an endless incubator to receive them.

As I admitted at the beginning, I think the game is deliberately trying to get used to having a lot of incubators on hand. However, as a perk, we may offer an additional fee or add it to one coin box in the store (you can earn one coin by leaving Pokemon in the gym for a few minutes). In 8 months, I bought one extra. This was part of a splatter in an adventure box, a very expensive paid box where you can get lots of items, including 15 super incubators. And that was ok!

Best of all, you are not competing with anyone else. Sure, there are fights, but it’s true that my 6-year-old kid doesn’t need the rarest Pokemon to win. There is no meaningful advantage for the player to have it. So it’s incomparable to trying to win that elite soccer player to get a leg up in an online competition. Yes, people want to complete their collection. But you know, it’s a very personal choice.

I’m glad that Niantic can easily see what comes out of the egg. However, I have never seen it personally. The surprise when the eggs are displayed on the screen and ready to crack is why they are fun.

