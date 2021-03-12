Oppo Find X3 Pro 60x microscope camera pair. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 100x Zoom, which is better?





The Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to have new camera features comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 100x zoom. Future Chinese smartphones will be equipped with a new 60x microscope camera.

(Photo: Screenshot from @ TechnoAnkit1’s Twitter post) Oppo finds the X3 Pro with a 60x microscope lens! Can it beat the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Super Zoom?

OPPO Find X3 Pro6.7 “QHD + 120Hz LTPO AMOLED DisplaySnapdragon 88850 + 50 + 13 + 3MP Rear 32MP Front 4500mAh Battery 65W (Wired) + 30W (Wireless) Android 11 (ColorOS 11.2) Dual Stereo Speaker In Display F-SIP68 Certification 8.26 mm Thickness 193g Weight Price: -12 + 256GB, 1149 (INR 99,825) pic.twitter.com/Kc5BpbZBbZ

— Ankit (@ TechnoAnkit1) March 11, 2021

This means that Oppo Find X3 Pro may have the ability to capture pictures of small objects and insects. If this is true, the new Oppo model could be one of the best camera smartphones on the market.

According to the latest report from Ars Technica, the new Oppo Find X3 Pro’s new 60x microscope zoom can take some interesting ultra-close-up shots. The camera feature of this device is expected to be one of the most advanced zoom features. why? It supports 60x zoom and has its own ring light, which is very useful for displaying image details.

Oppo Find X3 Pro 60x Microscope Camera Problems

Oppo Find X3 Pro’s new camera feature acts as a magnifying glass. This is a high-end innovation, but there are still some issues with this camera feature. One of these is that its micro camera sensor is only 3MP.

(Photo: Screenshot from @ Kassim Ramadhani’s Twitter post) Oppo finds the X3 Pro with a 60x microscope lens! Can it beat the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Super Zoom?

OPPO Find X3Pro 120Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate Snapdragon 888 Billion Colors Dual Primary Camera Billion Colors DisplayIP68 Waterproof and Dustproof 60X Microlens Camera 30W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging 65W SuperVOOC Flash ChargeColorOS 11.2AI Scene Enhancement Cinematic Mode pic.twitter.com/X26n5NFFUt

— (@ KassimRamadhani) March 5, 2021

Xiaomi Mi10S vs Mi11: Price, Specifications, Camera, US Release Date, etc.

On the other hand, it also takes pictures with a very shallow depth of field. This means that users have some challenges in focusing the Oppo Find X3 Pro camera on the subject. This is true, but this Chinese smartphone is still packed with some amazing features.

This includes a 6.7-inch, 120 Hz, 3216 x 1440 OLED display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and a 4500 mAh battery. Meanwhile, it also features an in-screen fingerprint reader, 30 W wireless charging, and 65 W wired charging.

Is it better than Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

With the upcoming Oppo Find X3 Pro not yet released, it’s too early to say that its 60x microscope camera is better than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 100x zoom. Currently, Samsung’s flagship is considered the iPhone’s best rival and dominates mobile devices when it comes to camera capabilities.

The Toms Guide previously reported that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 100x zoom can generate detailed images even when the object is very far away. Some users have posted pictures of the moon taken with this latest Galaxy S21 Ultra. Click here to find out how powerful the zoom feature is.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about Oppo Find X3 Pro and other upcoming Chinese smartphones.

China's Source Leak says Oppo will launch its first foldable phone at the end of June

This article is owned by TechTimes.

Created by: Juliano Deleon.

