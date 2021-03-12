Tech Giants executives join the board of directors of Internet infrastructure pioneer Syntropy





Shawn Hakl and Roman Pacewicz bring in-depth experience in B2B innovation, sales, product management and system development

Syntropy, a pioneering Internet infrastructure company, is a pioneer advisory board member of Webtech to help former Verizon SVP Shawn Hakl and AT & T’s former chief product officer Roman Pacewicz help expand the next generation of the Internet. Announced that he has joined the meeting. This combination shows that a truly innovative solution can excite veterans in the future.

Syntropy has built a new, secure, programmable, user-centric Internet layer on top of existing networks. This is an overlay that automatically enables encryption, fault tolerance, and optimized performance for everything connected with just a few clicks. The technology is fully compatible with today’s public internet and includes tools to help developers quickly start building secure connections-in the first month of release, Minecraft server performance. Tools already used to do everything from improvement to rapidness Establish a secure and optimized blockchain infrastructure.

The product was released to the public in January 2021, but Syntropy is already attracting strong star power. Started by Equinix co-founders and graduates of companies such as JP Morgan, it has been personally supported by angel investors, financial innovators and early blockchain investors across current and former Fortune 500 companies. It was. Syntropy has already formalized its relationship with tech giants like Cisco and has pilot projects with many other companies.

With extensive experience at Microsoft, AT & T, and Verizon, advisory board members Hakl and Pacewicz help drive the strategies of growing companies and build relationships. Collaboration with Syntropy is already a hot topic among customers, partners and advisors.

Intel vice president Stacy Shulman praised the move: “Syntropy shouldn’t be just a secret to knowledgeable developers, but programmable networks as a service are by all the big companies. It occupies most of the way it is deployed on a hyperscale. Romans are just the people who help drive that scale. “

The story continues

Tony Greenberg of Ramp Rate, a boutique consultancy and Syntropys partner and advisor who helped drive the relationship, said: Leaders want the future of the Internet. Innovative technology, as well as a message of strong social impact, is needed to excite them. And Syntropy came up with just that. This allows you to optimize your future network for everything from speed to reliability. Or, for example, meet urgent security needs and overcome traffic manipulation schemes at the same time as carbon emissions from different networks. “

Shawn Hakl is a well-established person with deep experience in the technology and telecommunications industry, which is at the heart of Syntropys’ business goals. Apart from his role at Syntropy, he is currently a partner at Microsoft, overseeing the development of Microsoft’s Azure for Operators strategy. Prior to joining Microsoft, Hakul worked for Verizon for nearly 20 years, ending his term as Senior Vice President of Business Products. Hakl has been instrumental in developing Verizon’s networking, security, IoT / MEC, and unified communications portfolios. We also helped launch new products in areas such as SD WAN, whitebox deployment, and closed-loop automation.

“Syntropy has developed an innovative technology that can radically change the way data is moved between public networks. Few teams have the skills and imagination to think big.” Hakl said. “They have made tremendous progress in addressing the critical security and latency challenges that put pressure on developers, from enterprise networking and 5G deployments to IoT and edge computing.”

Roman Pacewicz is a senior management with extensive knowledge and experience throughout the industry. He was previously Chief Product Officer of AT & T and was responsible for AT & T’s business product portfolio. Over the years, he has launched and expanded a range of products across mobility, IoT, security, edge networking and the cloud.

“Syntropy is a leader in creating intelligent, scalable, and secure Internets that allow developers to interconnect devices, applications, and distributed cloud environments through a standard web-based toolset. “Pacewicz said. “The company is evolving networking with next-generation technologies. The Syntropys programmable Internet solves the security and performance challenges companies face every day. The company is almost entirely secure and programmable performance optimization. We are implementing our vision of being interconnected with the Internet.

Syntropy CEO Domas Povilauskas expressed excitement for Hakl and Roman joining the team and described their wisdom as “essential for launching a product ecosystem in the industries they are familiar with.” I did.

“Syntropy’s vision extends far beyond individual applications, with talents like Shawn and Roman, and the human capital needed to overcome the biggest challenges of today’s Internet infrastructure. We had established a critical mass. “

For more information, please visit www.syntropystack.com.

###

About Syntropy

Based in San Francisco, Syntropy transforms the public Internet into a secure, user-centered Internet. The Internet has built-in encryption and optimized performance and is automatically enabled for everything connected.

The technology is compatible with the current Internet, but allows full use of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations, guarantees security and optimization by default, and increases the scalability potential of future technologies and applications.

Syntropy Stack is a collection of technologies and tools that allow anyone to build and deploy applications on Syntropy, with all connections optimized for performance and encrypted by default. Compatible across millions of devices and services, including cloud, on-premises, and edge infrastructure. Syntropy Stack gives all developers the power and control to build on the Syntropys integration layer.

For more information, please visit syntropynet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210312005443/en/

contact information

Darius Goor, Waxman

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos