The Halo Infinite development team answers questions about Zeta Halo: what we have learned





The development team behind Halo Infinite gathered at another Ask343 event, where fans began asking 343 Industries about the game and what Zeta Halo would include.

Questions about day / night cycles, weather systems, wildlife, and more were answered by Reed Sandbox Designer Quindel Hoyo, Reed World Designer John Marquee, Gameplay Director Troy Mashburn, and Campaign Art Reed Justin Dinges. ..

Everything you know about Zeta Hello so far

The Q & A is long, so keep that in mind when playing the above video. The bottom line is that the day / night cycle changes how the enemy looks and reacts around the ring. Dynamic weather is limited to wind and fog. There are no hostile wildlife in the environment, but you can see things like space gophers and birds. You will also see some creatures have bioluminescent properties during the night cycle.

When the team was asked about taking out dual wield weapons, the answer was basically no. And as far as multiplayer and stories are concerned, you can’t play the elite. There are no weapon upgrades, but you can upgrade your equipment throughout the campaign to find new weapon variations.

Another interesting question was about the biome. The developers said the main biome would be the Pacific Northwest area on the ring, including sub-biomes such as highlands, wetlands, war-torn areas, and cave areas. Clear technology pioneer field.

And one of the new features is the ability to knock off things from the edge of the ring, but it’s not easy. Here’s a quick summary of the Q & A Reddit that you can read if you don’t want to see the entire video.

