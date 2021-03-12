Cathie Wood: Technology Investor Doing God’s Work





Earlier this week, and for no apparent reason, Cathie Wood’s $ 23 billion flagship Ark Investment Innovation Fund rose 10 percent in a single day. On Wall Street, this kind of bounce is usually a warning sign of a bubbling market, especially given the recent price declines in Ark. Not for wood. “Buy a dip” is the catchphrase.

Wood is the public face of the speculative tech boom that many liken to the dot.com boom and bust in the early 2000s. The success of Ark’s Tesla and other tech stocks, along with a large influx of investors, boosted the combined value of her five exchange-traded funds from $ 3 billion just a year ago to $ 60 billion. I did.

This extraordinary performance has made Wood a cult figure among some investors. Suspicious people say her bullishness is due to a mix of self-promotion and investor enthusiasts backed by abundant financial liquidity. Supporters do not hesitate. The image of her face with the slogan “Invest with conviction” decorates the range of clothing created for fans, and the profits are donated to charity.

“What happened last year was the perception between asset managers and advisors that the portfolio lacked innovation,” Wood explained at Ark’s monthly webinar this week, with companies that own music streaming services and more. Praised the stock of. Spotify and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health. “Innovation … I finally got some recognition.”

The open secret of Wood’s investment beliefs lies in the name of her fund. This is a direct reference to the gold-covered breast, which is described in the Book of Exodus as containing the two stone tablets of the Ten Commandments.

Indeed, the three 65-year-old divorced mothers rely on her devotion at the moment of testing, starting with reading the Bible daily while brewing coffee and the many market cataclysms she experienced. A devout Christian. 40 years career in the financial industry. “Each era was a time to deepen my faith,” Wood said.

Born in 1955, Wood was the eldest son of Irish immigrants, and his father joined the US Air Force as an engineer. At the peak of her career, today she is radiating a friendly atmosphere with her colleagues. Most of them are young researchers who are enthusiastic about tracking technological innovations and why investors need to “stay on the right side of change.”

She started finance when her lifelong mentor, Arthur Laffer, helped her with her first job. A Reagan economist taught Wood at the University of Southern California, recommended her to the Capital Group, and worked as an economist before graduating in 1981. He then moved to New York, where he worked for Equity Portfolio Manager Jenison Associates. It was there that Penny fell for her.

Wood, as she later recalled, covered data publishers such as Reuters and Telerate, which “nobody wants.” But the concept they embedded was “eventually the World Wide Web.” This made her understand how innovation is undervalued and that “exponentially exponential growth is possible.” They also shaped the investment philosophy that made her name and property.

“Cathy is a vast dreamer and an absolute insatiable consumer of research,” said Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, who was Wood’s boss when he moved to fund manager AllianceBernstein in the early 2000s. The person in charge, Lisa Charet, said. “She can see big trends, not the typical quality of most growth investors, very patient and fine.”

That patience also applies to her career. Wood, at the age of 58 in 2014, only beat himself when he founded Ark with his own money. Although difficult for the first few years, she stuck to her investment style, focusing on the disruptive companies that could shape the future. “This is where the world is moving, and innovation will be in our core investment portfolio over the next 10 to 15 years,” she told the Financial Times last month.

Tesla is one bet that worked brilliantly. In early 2018, the car maker’s share price was around $ 300, and Wood shocked Wall Street when it predicted a share price of $ 4,000 over five years. Tesla broke the adjusted $ 800 target in January based on last year’s 5: 1 stock split.

The last few weeks have been hard. The market opposes tech stocks, betting that companies beaten during the pandemic will bounce as vaccination spreads. At some point this week, the Ark Innovation fund fell 30% from its peak in mid-February.

Skeptics believe that Ark’s tech possession is highly overvalued, inevitable calculations burn out individual investors, and Ark enjoyed a massive rise in the 1990s but crashed in 2000. You’ll see a replay of the Janus 20 fund that hit the wall later. “These companies need to exceed high expectations, which is where it becomes difficult,” said Peter Garnley, Head of Equity Strategy at Saxo Bank.

The tree does not repent. She dismisses the bubble story and opens her bets to investors as long-term. After all, Amazon’s stock price took 10 years to regain the peak of the Internet bubble in the 1990s, but investors who maintained it ultimately made a big profit.

As Wood sees, it’s all God’s work anyway. “It doesn’t matter much about me and my promise. It’s about allocating capital to God’s creation in the most innovative and creative way possible.”

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos