An 11-year-old boy discovers a Bible-era amulet while hiking in the Negev desert

An 11-year-old boy goes on a desert hike with his parents and discovers a figurine that protects a child dating back to the Bible era about 2,500 years ago.

Zvi Ben-David and his family were hiking near Nahal HaBesor, a river in the Negev desert in southern Israel. He found an object that turned out to be a statue of a woman’s pottery representing the Israeli Ancient Authority (IAA). ) I wrote on Facebook on March 9th.

The little person had a prominent nose, a scarf over his head, and his arms folded under his bare chest. According to a Facebook post, the statuette, about 3 inches (7 centimeters) high and 6 centimeters wide, is likely to have been cast from a mold. During the 5th and 6th centuries BC, such figurines were commonly used as lucky charms to protect children and promote fertility, the IAA says.

After Ben David discovered the relic, his mother, Miriam Ben David, a professional tour guide, contacted IAA archaeologist Orenshmueri and arranged to deliver the figurine to the IAA’s National Treasure Department for research and preservation.

IAA Iron Age and Persian curators Shmueli and Debora Ben-Ami further explore figurines to better understand how human expressions were incorporated into superstitious rituals during the Bible era. Said.

Throughout Israel’s past, naked-breasted female figurines were commonly found in people’s homes “like today’s ham symbols.” A hand-shaped amulet with eyes open in the palm of the hand, which was exhibited or worn to prevent and protect bad luck. According to a Facebook post, the evil eye. Thousands of years ago, images of women with uncovered breasts have similar importance, promising “protection, luck, and prosperity,” Shmueri said.

Zvi Ben-David found a doll while visiting the Negev Desert with his family. (Image credit: Oren Shmueli, Israel Antiquities Authority)

Other types of amulets in the ancient world had more unusual uses, such as blocking attacks from evil blood-drinking spirits. However, in ancient times when medical knowledge and understanding of hygiene were limited, it is strange that people often turned to amulets as an additional protective boost to stay healthy and overcome the dangers and challenges of daily life. Is not.

“In the absence of advanced medical care, amulets provided an important way to call for hope and help,” Shmueli said.

Originally published in Live Science.

