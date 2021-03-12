7 Don’t Miss Events at Virtual SXSW Featuring Houston Speakers





It started with the Zoom class. Shelby Sailor remembers closing the door to YMCA in Greater Houston on March 17, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic threat surged throughout the city. Like the rest of the world, the Executive Director of Healthy Living did not know when YMCA would reopen in the community.

“How do we reach our friends and our community when they are isolated and perhaps lost a bit?” Sailor asked.

In the early days of the pandemic, Greater Houston’s YMCA staff began recording video and support content for members using webcams.

“I needed it, so I was more interested in getting the product out, and then I repeated the quality,” she says.

Over time, the concept of digital programming has evolved into the HTX +. This is YMCA, Greater Houston’s new on-demand virtual platform with fitness and wellness courses and resources for all ages.

This platform emerged when people needed digital resources to work and live. The YMCA has been a long-standing bastion of community engagement and has worked to make its resources available to everyone and eradicate inequality. Virtual services have emerged as solutions to address food insecurity, racial inequality, health inequalities, social isolation, and learning gaps from afar.

“It was a two-sided process,” explains Shelby. “We needed to meet the urgent needs … so we looked at the gaps in the community and the gaps caused by closing physical stores for a period of time,” she says.

From there, YMCA answered another question. “What kind of gap can we fill when we reach 100% capacity?”

“People will come back at different levels,” says Sailor. She goes to a crowded grocery store and describes her anxiety about feeling a heartbeat. “It will take some time [for people] Stop learning some of that social isolation, “she expects.

HTX + includes fitness, mindfulness, virtual personal training, and educational resources that members can access from anywhere. Saylor feels that the Houston YMCA app and the online platform will help improve the Y experience after the pandemic. She states that an interactive platform can complement members’ direct training and provide connectivity to people who are not yet accustomed to returning to the facility.

“It has grown tremendously with webins that can ask questions and become part of more than the content we are all consuming right now,” she says.

One offer that helped YMCA members cope with the onslaught of pandemic stress is meditation. Sailor, who says she usually prefers to be behind the camera, was proud to leave her comfort zone to teach noon meditation.

Programs for different age groups, from children to the elderly, helped provide resources and tools to two generations with unique needs.

“There aren’t that many, so I’m really proud to find something for the younger members,” she says. The HTX Kids Program has evolved to include STEM activities, sports, crafts and learning. “I can’t be more proud to see everything from one zoom video to the current location bear fruit,” she continued.

YMCA Virtual Personal Training www.youtube.com

Forever Well, a program for members over the age of 55, has expanded digital opportunities to its members.

“We focus on young communities that may not need to work beyond your social isolation, but activities of daily living, balance, and how they move around and stay healthy, It also focuses on being able to improve the way we stay connected, says Sailor.

YMCA’s mission to provide health equity also helps communities that are disproportionately affected by disasters such as pandemics and recent winter storms. The organization has set up a food drive and a warming center during the winter storm.

“That’s why we’re not a gym. Unlike big box gyms, we’re going to open our facility for you to come and take a hot shower. It’s not fitness, it’s to ensure The basic needs are met, “says Saylor.

Saylor knows that the color community can benefit from this tool as well as the elderly, who may have limited income.

“It really helps them become stronger, healthier and obsessed with something. The connection is money and worth its weight,” she says.

Greater Houston’s YMCA adds content to HTX + every week, and Saylor states that programming will continue to grow after the pandemic.

“I believe that now that people are exposed and digitally integrated into their lives, no matter when the pandemic ends, it will always be part of our new way of life,” she says.

“Digital is by no means the final thing. We don’t go anywhere, so the whole team and community need to work together to keep up with these digital needs,” she continues.

