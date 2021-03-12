InFocus Genesis IN118BBST Projector Review





If you’re looking for an affordable 1080p (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) short-focus projector, the InFocus IN118BBST is worth considering. Part of the InFocus Genesis Series, too expensive to call entry-level, short-focus lenses are expensive enough to be considered low-cost, even at a list price of $ 989. Except for the lens, the IN118BBST has almost the same features and specs as the $ 699 InFocus IN118BB. The BenQ HT2150ST at a similar price has some features that the IN118BBST doesn’t have, such as optical zoom and features for gamers, but it’s a low-brightness model intended for use in dark home theaters. The IN118BBST is ideal for bright family rooms due to its bright images, color accuracy and unusually bright 3D mode.

The difference that lenses make

Among the features IN118BBST shares with its standard slow cousin are a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel DLP chip, a 6-segment RYGCWB (red, yellow, green, cyan, white, blue) color wheel, and 16.4ms. Input lag at 1080p 60Hz. It’s the same size and weight, 4 x 12 x 9 inches (HWD) and 5.7 lbs. Theoretically, this makes the IN118BBST light enough to easily move from room to room. However, note that the short focus model is not only a bit difficult to position properly for image and screen alignment, but also requires a perfectly flat surface to avoid image distortion. I will. The IN118BBST is ideal for permanent installations.

Another problem that makes setup difficult is that, like most short-focus models, the IN118BBST lens does not have an optical zoom. There is digital zoom, but it works by shrinking the image and using only part of the chip. This can reduce the brightness of the image and cause artifacts. To get the highest quality image, the projector should be placed at the proper distance to match the image to the screen without using zoom. For a 90-inch diagonal screen in my test, the throw distance was 3 feet 1 inch.

The IN118BBST can be a bit cumbersome to set up and you won’t want to move it once it’s in place.

This lens is particularly well-received for maintaining a crisp focus on 90-inch test images and maintaining brightness uniformity across the screen. This is two problems that short focus lenses often do not handle well. It also delivers a darker black level than the IN118BB’s standard slow lens, transforming it into a much more visually dramatic image in dark movie scenes when viewing in a dark room.

Similar products

InFocus Genesis IN118BB projector

Unfortunately, the review unit also showed a small bright area, probably due to internal reflections, at the bottom of the image near the left side. It was bright enough to be visible only if that part of the screen needed to be black, but it illuminated the area inside the cinemascope aspect ratio movie letterbox bar. Once noticed, it was impossible to see, and it robbed IN118BBST of any advantage that the darker black level would have given it. The good news is that the bright spots weren’t bright enough to be displayed even in a room with low ambient light levels.

There are many input options, as well as USB-A to power the streaming dongle.

Also note that the usefulness of 10 watt onboard monaural speakers is limited. It was loud enough for a large family room, but the sound quality was significantly lower. If you need better sound quality than stereo, plan to use an external sound system.

Accurate color, strong performance

Menu options, image mode selection, brightness, 3D, and rainbow artifact performance are the same as for IN118BB and are detailed in the IN118BB review. However, in a nutshell, there are six image modes: Bright, Dicom SIM, Movie, Presentation, sRGB and User. The movie mode I chose to watch movies and videos was bright enough to display a 90-inch image on a 1.0-gain white screen in a dark room. The family room, which lights up at night, used an 80-inch screen to provide saturated colors. In the daytime, on the same screen, the image was still very easy to see. The projector also handles full HD 3D well and has brighter 3D images than typical of this class of projectors. I saw only a few rainbow artifacts.

With different image modes, this is a versatile projector suitable for different applications.

The image quality of each image mode is slightly different for IN118BBST and IN118BB, but they are similar enough to get the same rough description. With the exception of Dicom SIM for MRI and other medical imaging, all predefined modes provided eye-catching colors suitable for business presentation and educational applications. For movies and videos, movie mode provided the most accurate colors, but sRGB was a bit brighter and the second closest color. Most people think that both presentation mode and bright mode are at least acceptable for movies and videos that are occasionally used in bright ambient light, even though some colors are significantly turned off.

See how to test your projector

Impressively, the IN118BBST matched the BenQ HT2150ST’s 16.4ms input lag in Enhanced Gaming mode. It lacks some of the other game-oriented features of the HT2150ST, but is perfect for gamers who need a setup that can handle ambient light.

See the light

If you don’t need the IN118BBST short throw, you don’t have to pay extra. The InFocus IN118BB is one of the cheapest standard slow models with equivalent functionality or one of the competitors such as the Optoma HD146X and ViewSonic PX701HD.

That said, if your room is small and your budget is limited, it’s hard to find an equivalent short-focus projector for less than $ 1000. BenQ HT2150ST is a projector suitable for dark rooms. If you want to spend a little more (or find a fair amount of money), it’s worth considering the high-end Optoma GT 1080 HDR. However, the balance between price and functionality of the IN118BBST makes it an attractive option for short-focus projection in bright places.

Advantages of InFocus Genesis IN118BBST projector

Short focus lens provides the big picture from near the screen

Good color accuracy

Bright enough to throw a large, easy-to-read image in ambient light

Bright 3D mode

Low input lag

See more bottom line

The short focus InFocus Genesis IN118BBST can generate large images that are bright enough to withstand ambient light, even when sitting near the screen. A high performance all-round projector for small rooms with impressive 3D and low input lag for gaming.

InFocus Genesis IN118BBST Projector Specifications Engine Type DLP Rated Brightness 3400 ANSI Lumens Native Resolution 1920×1080 Maximum Resolution 1920×1200 Inputs and Interfaces HDMI, VGA / Component, RGB Passthrough Dimensions (HWD) 4 x 12 x 9 inches Weight 5.7 lbs Warranty 2 years

