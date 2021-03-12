EBU Technology and Innovation-Opinion: Finding New Ways to Address Tomorrow’s Challenges





Frédéric Brochard, CTO / CIO, France Télévisions

Today, artificial intelligence has already raised our potential and is a public service mission by improving the accessibility of the 24/7 news channel franceinfo with the imminent deployment of semi-automatic 24/7 subtitles for the hearing impaired. Is supported. Of deafness.

Collaboration and virtualization

Due to the changing conditions presented by the major COVID-19 crisis and the new modes of program consumption, successful business transformation needs to be more mobile and scalable than ever before. Therefore, it is a priority to stay ahead of changing collaboration methods and business needs. The virtualization and flexibility of the technology ecosystem allows us to maintain improved proximity and collaboration in all situations, rather than implying increased personalization. The tool adapts and makes it easier to “work together” by eliminating distance and physical or geographical requirements.

By incorporating the latest innovations available from regular laptops and providing a secure, virtualized system that can be accessed from anywhere in the world with a single click, specialists can focus on their value creation efforts. Recent deployments of office suites as SaaS (Microsoft Office 365), remote production, or virtualization of the entire news editing process (Dalet Galaxy xCloud) are individual for expanding sharing, facilitating communication, and developing aggregates. It’s just a step. Intelligence backed by AI.

In addition, other innovations such as open source smart TV technology and even the development of 5G are driven by the development of synergies through collaboration and experience sharing with other players in the French public services audiovisual sector and the EBU. I will. ..

Important role of EBU

All European public broadcasters face the same challenges. While adapting to new applications, new competition, and surges in technology and distribution channels, resources are often stagnant or even diminished. However, it is unlikely that you will allocate less resources to create content, so you need to find a new way. Here, we believe that the role of the EBU is important in attracting experts and interested members to the topic.

But for me, it seems essential to focus my energy on the most interesting activities and provide the best added value for as many members as possible. We are confident that the CTO is in the best position to determine the strategic axis to follow, thanks to its scope of action within the company. We hope that in the near future, discussions can be convened among CTOs to help the EBU’s Innovation Department and Technical Committee work towards the most strategic and important projects.

The Health Crisis has confirmed the importance of our public service mission and the social connections that have helped us maintain through the provision of our education, information and culture. It’s up to us to make sure that the bonds that connect our company allow us to meet tomorrow’s challenges!

This article was first published in issue 47 of tech-i magazine.

