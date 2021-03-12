Qualcomm struggling to keep up with processor demand and shortages could impact Samsung





Qualcomm is struggling to keep up with the demand for processor chips that Android makers depend on, Reuters reports. Chip shortages have affected multiple industries and are now damaging the electronics business.

There are no signs that Qualcomm’s supply problems will affect Apple, but smartphone makers like Samsung could get into trouble. Apple is developing its own A-series chip manufactured by TSMC, but using Qualcomm’s modem chip.

Samsung and other Android makers are using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips to power their smartphones, and demand has skyrocketed in recent months. Qualcomm faces some shortages of subcomponents used in the chip, and component issues can affect the production of mid-end and low-end Samsung models.

One source told Reuters that Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip was affected, but it’s unclear if this is affecting Samsung’s high-end smartphone manufacturing. Samsung will host an Unpacked event next week to unveil the latest mid-range Galaxy A-series devices that are expected to compete with the iPhone SE.

Executives from some major smartphone brand consignment manufacturers said they were facing a shortage of various components of Qualcomm and would cut cell phone shipments, which could be referring to Apple. It is low.

In most cases, the shortfall is affecting Qualcomm’s older processor technology, as Qualcomm directs its key components to more profitable new processor options. On Wednesday, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano da Sil told investors that Qualcomm’s demand was “basically higher than supply.”

Due to the shortage of supply, the price of chip parts is rising. For example, the STMmicroelectronics microcontroller unit chip, which originally sold for $ 2, is now priced at $ 14.

It’s not clear if these chip issues will ultimately have any impact on Apple’s business, but so far Cupertino seems to be able to manufacture devices as usual without supply shortages.

