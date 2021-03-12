Halo Infinite doesn’t include favorite features of fans of previous games





Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has confirmed that some of the beloved features from previous Halo articles aren’t coming back to this year’s entry. Some of these aspects haven’t appeared in Halo games dating back to Halo 3, but some longtime fans were hoping to come back with Infinite. However, for now, this is not the case.

The studio, unveiled in a new Q & A session with 343 Industries, touched on a series of new details related to Halo Infinite. One of the questions asked in the 44-minute video was about the popular dual wield feature that appeared in Halo 2 and Halo 3, but the mechanics wanted a lot of fans to come back. One day, 343 confirmed that Halo Infinite did not have the ability to hold two weapons at the same time. 343 Quinn Delhoyo said the reason he chose not to include dual wield was to allow the studio to focus primarily on other mechanics and features. That said, Delhoyo left the door to this mechanic open and never disappeared.

Similarly, Delhoyo was asked if the playable elite would return as a playable class in Halo Infinite. Like his answer to the dual wield question, Delhoyo said this feature could someday be realized, but so far the studio isn’t planning to add it. As a result, Spartans are the only playable class in both game campaigns and multiplayer.

Of course, the Q & A was so long that the developers of 343 Industries were able to answer many additional inquiries. Some of these dealt with how the day / night cycle of the game works, the structure of the mission, and even the design of the open world. Overall, this complete video should help provide a ton of new information for future Halo Infinite players and make waiting for release a bit easier.

Speaking of releases, Halo Infinite hasn’t had a release date yet, but will arrive this fall. At launch, it will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

What do you think about Halo Infinite’s lack of these legacy features? Let us know what you think in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12!

