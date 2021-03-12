APPS Acquires Compliance Technology to Accelerate Compliance Innovation in New Markets





Las Vegas-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp, a fintech holding company that provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the financial services and banking sectors. (APPS) has completed the acquisition Conformance Technologies, Inc. Conformance will continue to provide technology to automate compliance and underwriting processes to independent sales organizations, merchant service providers, independent software vendors, payment facilitators, and other fintech solution providers. Capital injection by APPS will drive growth in new markets where there is a strong interest in suitability solutions. Conformance will become an independent wholly owned subsidiary of APPS and will continue to be president by its founder Darrel Anderson. The terms and conditions of the transaction have not been disclosed.

APPS President and CEO Magagian Abe states that the quality of Conformances’ unique patented software technology fits well into the overall expansion strategy. Rich Hickman, Founder and Chairman of APPS, is a leader in compliance technology and talent, with decades of compliance and fraud monitoring expertise, coding and implementation experience. Hickman added that he plans to leave the company alone and invest in new product development that will drive revenue growth in new markets.

The need for rapid real-time underwriting and continuous and strong fraud risk monitoring in the mortgage, financial, investment sector, and other rapidly expanding SaaS models is driving our growth initiatives. Darrell Anderson, president of Month, said. Anderson added that the entire conformance team is excited about the opportunity to create more innovative technologies, expand product offerings and open up new markets. Together with APPS, we have a bright and prosperous future ahead and are excited about the potential to offer new and unique technologies of substantial value.

Conformance has built and deployed an innovative, easy-to-use compliance and monitoring ToolKit platform for enterprises that require rapid turnaround and complete minute-by-minute data monitoring. The Conformance Compliance Operating System is a patent-pending best-in-class SaaS technology stack with plug-and-play modules, open application programming interfaces (APIs), and multilingual capabilities.

Conformance solutions include the patented PCI Tool Kit, which simplifies Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) merchant compliance, and Cyber ​​Attack, which provides merchants with comprehensive, cost-effective penetration and PAN scanning services. Includes Readiness ToolKit and Data Incident Management Program. Respond to business data intrusion incidents on behalf of merchants. Conformance is an industry-leading, award-winning BRAM-certified InConRadar tool that performs continuous web monitoring of merchant websites for banned content and suspicious business activities, and an industry that collects and analyzes more than 60 data. We also offer PreCommToolKit, the most comprehensive underwriting tool in the world. A variety of underwriting data points provide risk assessment in just 30 seconds while providing continuous account monitoring after onboarding.

About the Atlantic Pacific Processing System (APPS)

APPS is a fintech holding company that provides SaaS solutions to the financial services and banking sectors. The company is a full-service acquirer, offering secure connectivity for card-presenting transactions and an online payment gateway for all e-commerce, mobile and virtual transactions. With over 15 years of experience in the payments business, APPS has organically grown to become the best leader in our industry through its core services, savings, reporting, technology and security solutions. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with offices in Fountain Valley, California and Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, please visit approcessing.com or send an email to press @ approcessing.com.

Conformance Technologies, Inc.about

Conformance Technologies, Inc. Is a fast-growing provider of solutions designed to effectively assess and monitor small business risk and compliance while reducing the effort and complexity surrounding these tasks. Approximately 500,000 SMEs rely on Conformance solutions to protect their organizations, both domestically and in 22 countries around the world. Our solutions are sold directly to partners, SaaS platforms and banks to reduce risk, improve the customer experience, reduce costs and maximize continuous revenue in our clients and client portfolios. Helps you make better and faster decisions about your business. stream. Conformance Technologies is a privately held company headquartered in Reno, Nevada, with additional customer service centers in Orange County, Calif. And San Antonio, Texas. Affiliate company Conformance Cyber ​​Security LLC offers PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) services. For more information, please visit conformancetech.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos