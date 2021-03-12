Metro 2033 is free on Steam as other metro games will be released





Currently, the entire Metro 2033 series is sold on Steam only on weekends, the Metro 2033 is available to all Steam users for free, and the sequel is discounted.

The entire metro franchise is now available on Steam, and the first game in the series, Metro 2033, is now available for free download to all Steam users. Russian developer A4 Games is running this sale on Steam until March 15th, at which point the trilogy will return to full price. Based on a series of books by Dmitry Glukhovsky, players need to survive in the wreckage of nuclear war. Moscow city. The only humans who survived retreated to the subway system, built small cities at stations, and used tunnels to move between them. Bullets have become a new form of currency and are in short supply of resources. Humans are afraid to leave the house, and mutated beings roam the darkness and surface.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

The trilogy revolves around the story of Artiom, a 24-year-old survivor who has to leave home for help after being attacked by a mysterious creature called the Dark Ones. Metro 2033 features Artyom fighting Dark Ones and also acts as a parable of alien exclusion in the game and its sequels. The first game, Metro 2033, is primarily a first-person shooter, where players look for bullets and buy them in both currencies. To protect supplies and myself.

Related: Metro: Why Last Light is Worth Playing Before Leaving the Epic Games Store

The original game, Metro 2033, can be downloaded for free during this period and added to the Steam library, but some fans prefer the game remake, Metro 2033 Redux. The remake uses the Metro: Last Light engine, which has significantly improved performance from the beginning. It also incorporates customizable weapon elements from the second game. All animations, textures and environments have been completely reworked for Redux. This is 80% off, so it might be worth getting during the sale.

Metro: Last Light is also a linear story, but the series introduces a variety of combat options that allow players to personalize their playthroughs and customize makeshift weapons from underground and surface materials. became. Lucky people who got Metro: Last Light Redux for free from GOG in December should use this sale as a great opportunity to try out the rest of the series. Metro: Exodus rocks things and changes to a more open world setting. Similar to the Fallout series. Exodus is the breath of fresh air needed for the series, bringing the franchise to the current generation of games and attracting all new players to the original.

The developers are currently working on the following metro titles: Little is known about the game, but fans of the series have PS5 and Xbox Series X / S upgrades that Metrogames is looking forward to. In the meantime, why not get a free copy of Metro 2033 and some cheap sequels on Steam?

Next: Metrolast Light uses guided wind in front of Tsushima’s ghost

Metro 2033 is available for PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Linux, OS X, and Stadia.

Source: Steam

When Assassin’s Creed’s Isu precursor civilization was actually alive

About the author Olivia Harris (55 articles published)

Liv Harris is an Australian freelance journalist based in Sydney. She is an avid gamer and loves TV / movies. Liv mainly writes about video games, the latest movies and TV shows. She wrote for Kotaku and Gamespot before joining Screen Rant.

More from Olivia Harris

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos