How to prepare for Google Algorithm Page Experience Update





There are warnings for brands in multiple locations. The latest Google Algorithm Page Experience updates will be effective within a few months. If your brand doesn’t have the tools and knowledge to make the necessary updates, you run the risk of being penalized and, worse, missing out on the opportunities seen by searchers. As Google strives to continually improve the user experience for searchers, algorithm updates will take into account a variety of user signals that are considered indicators of the user experience on the page.

Prior to the update, the performance degradation of these metrics may not have been realized by the business or may have been negatively impacted under measurable conditions. When this new update is released, Google will reward websites with the best page experience and penalize those who don’t.

To prepare for the brand’s imminent Google algorithm update, we’ve gathered a panel of speaker experts explaining the impact of this update and how local marketers optimally prepare their web pages. Speakers include Rio SEO Account Director Lauren Abramson, LSM SEO and Content Manager Dayna Lucio, Agent Sync SEO and Content Director Niki Mosier, and Pigzilla’s Local SEO Consultant Dani Owens. I did.

Let’s take a closer look at the key points discussed by the panel at the webinar.

Google’s interpretation of the ideal page experience

Google states that the new Page Experience Signals combine Core Web Vitals with existing search signals, including loading, interactiveness, and visual stability. The existing search signals are:

Mobile Friendly Secure Browsing HTTPS Security No Intrusive Interstitial

Combining all of this will take into account Google search rankings and ensure that people get the most useful and enjoyable experience from the web.

Our panel encouraged listeners to read Google’s detailed documentation to learn more about the page experience.

Page experience is the signal companies should have on radar

As mentioned earlier, Core Web Vitals are important for measuring page performance. Measure the user experience. Our panel has outlined exactly what these signals are.

Largest Content Full Paint (LCP)

LCP is the time it takes to load a web page from the perspective of the actual user. Google believes that in order to improve the user experience, it is necessary to reduce the time it takes to click the link to load the page. People who visit your page should be able to quickly view and interact with your content with minimal delay.

First input delay (FID)

FID measures the time it takes a user to interact with a page. Web page visitors can be frustrated when they can’t fill out a form, when they click an action phrase, or when they click a link. The purpose of FID is to eliminate this issue for end users and improve the way they interact with the page.

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

Do the elements on the page move around or become unstable when the page loads? In that case, the CLS will be high and will affect the page experience. To avoid this, the page should be stable when it loads.

Existing page signals should also be included (mobile friendly, secure browsing, HTTPS security, no intrusive interstitial). However, the page may already be optimized for these signals.

Impact of local pages on the page experience

After better understanding what the ideal page experience would look like, we postponed it to the expert panel for tips to help brands improve the page experience. Apart from the website home page, local landing pages are often overlooked from an optimization point of view.

If you’re linking to your local landing page from your Google My Business listings, make sure this page is optimized first when looking at core web vitals and other page experience factors. .. – Nikimoshie

As Dayna pointed out, Google’s main concern is helping users find the best one for their queries. One way to do this is to create content with the end user in mind, considering what the end user is looking for when they visit the page and at what stage of the customer journey. ..

Tips and tools for optimizing your page

During the webinar, Dani shared some tips and tools for businesses trying to optimize their pages. First, she recommended two plugins that eliminate the need for developers and coding.

WP Rocket: Improves site speed and improves load time during activation. ShortPixel: Compresses images that can slow down your site to improve performance.

In addition to these plugins, Dani also recommends:

Securing your site provides a secure browsing experience. Detects phishing websites, blocks access, and updates plugins to implement HTTPS. You can also set up Google Search Console on your site for free to monitor if your site is hacked. If the plugin doesn’t solve the problem, bring the developer. If your budget allows, hire a developer who can help you with your site’s glitches and provide you with technical expertise. Disables intrusive interstitial. Follow Google’s pop-up guidelines to ensure that your user experience isn’t compromised.Watch webinar now

Want to hear the full webinar to learn more about expert insights and updates to Google’s algorithm page experience? Watch the webinar on demand now.

For page experience tips, you can also download a free copy of our new eBook, The Ultimate Guide to Google Page Experience for Enterprise Brands.

