Women Tech Council concludes International Women’s Day celebration with the release of the 2021 shatter list





Salt Lake City-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The Women’s Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on increasing the number of women in the technology industry, today released the 2021 shutter list internationally. We conclude the celebration of Women’s Day. The list includes the names of technology and innovation companies that have established influential programs and a comprehensive culture to accelerate the removal of women’s glass ceilings in the technology industry.

This year’s shutter list is in the midst of the first female recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This list reviews and evaluates the development and successful implementation of company-wide practices to create a comprehensive culture in which women can contribute and succeed, beyond human resources and recruitment measures. Recognizing these measures will accelerate their adoption throughout the technology community and support those that have the greatest impact on women.

Vaccines help vaccinate against COVID-19, but not against this recession, said Cydni Tetro, president of the WTC. Like these companies, leaders and professionals at all levels provide support for women’s excellence and, as a result, create leadership styles, work environments, and corporate policies that drive the growth of the entire technology ecosystem. By doing so, you need to act for women.

The 2021 Shatter List has been edited with data from over 10 different sources. It shows the work and impact in the four most important areas for breaking the glass ceiling of women in the tech industry. Each element is related to demonstrable and visible programming, activities and commitments that promote women in technology from entry-level positions to executive roles.

The four evaluation areas are:

Executive Engagement (all leadership, especially active support from the executive team and CEO) To the company programming (actively implementing programs to support women and now women in leadership and executive roles) Investment (for inclusion and culture to actively participate with the wider community to share best practices and learn) Women or diversity and inclusion groups (internal formal programs to support women)

The alphabetical 2021 shutter list is as follows:

1-800 Contact Adobe Ancestry AvidXchange BambooHR Chatbook CHGHealthcare Clearlink Cotopaxi Dealertrack Dell Technologies Domo eBay Facebook Finicity Goldman Sachs Health Catalyst HealthEquity HireVue InMoment Instructure Intermountain Healthcare Listen Technologies Lucid MarketStar Micron Technology MX Nice inContact Northrop Grumman OC Tanner Oracle Smart Home WCF Insurance Workday Workfront, Adobe Company Zions Bancorporation

About Women Tech Council:

The Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through the development of programs that drive the economic pipeline from K-12 to executives. WTC provides mentoring, visibility, opportunity and networking for more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create a business environment focused on inclusiveness and performance. Through this work, WTC promotes women in its technology career and talent pipeline by securing a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on the Women Tech Council, please visit www.womentechcouncil.com.

