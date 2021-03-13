The release date of Ancient Gods Part 2 DLC may have been leaked





Bethesda plans to release new information about DOOM Eternal’s upcoming extension, The Ancient Gods Part 2, early next week, but before that, it seems they got an idea of ​​when the DLC will be released. .. The source of this information may not be clear, but if the leak proves to be true, you can play this new DOOM campaign faster than you expected.

According to a user named @ALumia_Italia on Twitter, DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 will be released in less than a week and will arrive on Thursday, March 18th. The user in question, however, is usually quite suspicious of this information. That said, they may seem to have some good information about this claim for some fairly unusual reason.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods-Part 2: Release Date March 18 https://t.co/yBjmGEds06

-Lumia Updates (@ALumia_Italia) March 11, 2021

When sharing this information on Twitter, a quote from @ ALumia_Italia tweeted a previous message sent last weekend featuring an image from DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2. A total of four screenshots were attached to the previous tweet, and three of these photos were posted on the Bethesda website as part of the leak mentioned above. However, one of these images was an image that wasn’t found anywhere else on the internet (at least we can see) other than this tweet. So it’s not surprising that this user may have received some valuable information and details about the ancient gods Part 2 in advance, including the release date.

However, beyond this tweet, it’s quite possible that The Ancient Gods Part 2 will be released to DOOM Eternal next week, based on previous efforts by Bethesda and id Software. In the past, Bethesda has stated that post-release extensions to DOOM Eternal will arrive within a year of the game’s first release. Given the fact that DOOM Eternal was released last year on March 20, 2020, if Bethesda still intends to keep this promise, the ancient gods Part 2 must arrive within the next eight days. Probably.

You’ll probably need to hear the release date of next week’s DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2, when the DLC teaser trailer will be released on Monday. Whenever the new video is released, share it on ComicBook.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos