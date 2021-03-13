History of Google Pixel smartphones





Google has replaced the Nexus smartphone lineup with the Pixel series. This change happened in 2016 when the first two Google Pixel smartphones arrived. With this change, Google wants to more or less complete the production of affordable flagship-grade mobile phones for developers and enthusiasts, bringing smartphone productions closer to the consumer. Shown.

This succeeded in disappointing quite a few people who loved the company’s nexus line, but they had to make their peace with it and move on. Since the first two Pixels, Google has announced a few new pixels (including some midrange pixels) and basically details them all, as they were here to walk the memory lane. I was here to find out. you will. In this case, please note that new Pixel smartphones, including both flagship and non-flagship devices, will be added to the list when they arrive.

Google Pixel & Pixel XL

In October 2016, Google announced two smartphones, the Google Pixel and the Pixel XL, as part of the Google Pixel lineup. These are the first two Pixel smartphones the company has ever announced. They offer a design that is quite different from any Nexus device the company has ever introduced. The two phones look the same, but they are different in size.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL are made of metal and glass. Most of the backs of these two phones are covered with metal, but with a glass plate on top. The bezels of the two phones were quite thick even when they were released, and the design wasn’t great, but they stood out at the time. Both phones were originally shipped with Android 7.1 Nougat.

Both of these two devices have a Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor, but both have 4GB of RAM and are offered in 32GB and 128GB storage flavors. Neither offered storage expansion, and a 12.3 megapixel camera was included on the back of both devices, making it one of the best cameras of its time. Both devices are drip-proof and dust-proof and feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Google Pixel has a 5-inch Full HD display, and the Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch QHD panel. Both of these displays offer a 16: 9 display aspect ratio and both utilize AMOLED panels. The Google Pixel has a 2,770mAh battery and the Pixel XL has a 3,450mAh unit, both of which support 18W fast wired charging.

Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were introduced in October 2017. These are the flagship products of both companies’ second-generation Pixel, and unlike the Pixel and Pixel XL, the two do not look the same. The Pixel 2 comes with a bezel that is significantly thicker than the Pixel 2 XL. In addition to the different sizes, this is the main difference between the two phones.

The design on the back of these two devices is, to be honest, similar to the Pixel and Pixel XL. This time it’s pretty small, but both have their glass plates on the back. Most of their backs are made of metal. Both of these phones include stereo speakers and both have OLED displays, but the OLED panels are different. The Pixel 2 comes with a regular AMOLED display, but the Pixel 2 XL includes a P-OLED panel.

The Google Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full HD display, and the Pixel 2 XL has a QHD + display. Both devices have a Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, but both contain 4GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of non-expanded storage. Android 8.0 Oreo shipped with these two smartphones, but both smartphones have a 12.2 megapixel camera on the back. The Pixel 2 has a 2,700mAh battery and the Pixel 2 XL has a 3,520mAh unit.

Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were announced in October 2018 and are the flagship products of Google’s 3rd generation Pixel. These two phones are very similar to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and don’t look the same. The back is the same, reminiscent of the back of the Pixel 2 series, but the front is different. The Pixel 3 doesn’t have a notch or hole in the display, but it has prominent bezels at the top and bottom of the display. The Pixel 3 XL has a similar bezel underneath the display, but not at the top. Instead, Google chose to include a fairly high / large notch at the top of the display.

Both of these phones have front stereo speakers, but the more powerful speakers above the display make the Pixel 3s’ output more powerful. In fact, the Pixel 3 is much smaller than the Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3 includes a 5.5-inch full HD + P-OLED panel, and the Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch QHD + P-OLED display. Both phones feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core processor.

Note that both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL contain 4GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of storage, but again the storage cannot be expanded. The Android 9 Pie is ready to use out of the box on these two smartphones, but the 12.2 megapixel camera is on the back of each of these devices. Two 8-megapixel units are included on the front of both phones, but both devices are IP68 certified for waterproof and dustproof.

Google Pixel 3a & 3a XL

In May 2019, Google announced the first midrange Pixel smartphone. As part of this series, the company introduced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL mobile phones. These two phones look the same and are basically packed with the same specs, except for the size of the display and battery. Both devices are quite similar to the Pixel 3, but unlike the Pixel 3, they are made of polycarbonate.

A typical capacitive fingerprint scanner is on the back of these two phones. Also, there is one camera there. This is a 12.2 megapixel camera, the same company included in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. With this camera, the company basically brought its core functionality to midrange devices. That camera, along with their price tags, is the main selling point of these two phones.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL ship with Android 9 Pie, and both devices feature a Snapdragon 670 64-bit octa-core SoC. Both devices include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and both phones have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The Pixel 3a features a 5.6 inch fullHD + OLED panel. The Pixel 3a XL comes with a 6-inch fullHD + OLED display.

Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL

Google announced two Pixel 4 flagships in October 2019, the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. These two devices are different in size but have exactly the same design. Both are made of metal and glass and were initially released in three color variations. Google has introduced both Just Black, Clearly White, and (Limited Edition) Oh So Orange devices. Of all three variations, only the Just Black model has a glossy back plate.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are less slippery than most other flagships on the market. At least when they launched. Both phones have a fairly large “forehead” that hosts various sensors. Includes sensors for advanced face scanning. The same is true for radar chips that enable “motion sense”. It also includes a front camera and a regular smartphone sensor. Google didn’t have a fingerprint scanner on either of these two smartphones.

The Pixel 4 series device is the first smartphone in the series to offer two rear cameras. In addition to the main 12.2 megapixel camera, it also includes a 16 megapixel telephoto unit. The Snapdragon 855 fuels both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and both phones have 6GB of RAM. Android 10 comes pre-installed on both of these devices, but both have front stereo speakers.

Google Pixel 4a & 4a 5G

Both Google Pixel 4a and 4a 5G were announced in 2020, but not at the same time. The Pixel 4a arrived in August, but the Pixel 4a 5G was launched a month later. These two phones look almost the same. The only difference is in the camera housing on the back, as there is an additional camera on the back of the Pixel 4a 5G. Both smartphones are made of polycarbonate, but the Pixel 4a 5G is the largest of the two.

They look almost the same, but their interiors are slightly different. Unlike the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G has an ultra-wide camera on the back. In addition to the 5G connection, it also contains a more powerful processor inside. The refresh rate is the same, but the phone display is larger and the resolution is the same. Due to its large size, the Pixel 4a 5G can be stored in a larger battery than its siblings. The rest of the specs are pretty much the same.

The Pixel 4a 5G is basically a combination of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, but in reality it was released in succession with the Pixel 5, but the Pixel 5 is a more famous smartphone, but it’s also a more expensive smartphone. Both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G come with Android 11, both with stereo speakers and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 was announced in September 2020 as Google’s best 2020 smartphone. It shares some of its interior with the Pixel 4a 5G, but with some advantages. This phone is made of metal, but has a resin cover on it. Its bezel is uniform. In other words, this phone does not have a pronounced “chin”. The device, like its siblings, has a display camera hole in the upper left corner.

The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, the same chip that fuels the Pixel 4a 5G. Comes with a 6-inch full HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The camera setup is the same as the Pixel 4a 5G, but the device comes with Android 11. The phone is IP68 certified for water resistance and dust resistance, and the secondary speaker is located below the display. This phone includes a backward facing fingerprint scanner.

