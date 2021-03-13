DHA embarks on an innovation journey with a $ 1.4 billion Workforce 3.0 deal-Washington Technology







DHA embarks on an innovation journey with a $ 1.4 billion “Workforce 3.0” deal

The Department of Health is embarking on a journey to become a so-called “world-class technology organization,” starting with people and creating new cultures, rather than starting with the bulk purchase of the latest and greatest technology.

DHA is developing a series of procurements for that, with Workforce 3.0 first coming out. That effort is being carried out by the Program Executive Office-Defensive Medicine Management System, or PEODMS.

DHA turned to Dcode as they developed new procurements and, more importantly, new approaches to procurement. This is a private company that works as a commercial technology company with government customers and traditional contractors.

“They are working on three or four major aspects to transform the workforce as well as the workplace,” said Riya Patel, Senior Government Program Manager at Dcode.

She said the mission of PEO-DMS is to provide better health products to service members, who want a system that prioritizes the construction of high-quality, competitive products in the commercial healthcare market. I am.

“They also really want to attract the right people, especially those in engineering, design and data science,” Patel said.

The final request for Workforce 3.0 is imminent and can consist of two parts. The first is a multi-award winning vehicle that offers a wide range of services. Part 2 covers the entire program management function. According to Deltek, the overall estimated funding is $ 1.4 billion.

But DHA’s goal of creating an “innovative, positive, user-centric workforce” is worth more than $ 1, Patel said.

This includes allocating the right contractor workforce, she said.

DHA wants a culture that has a continuous feedback loop with the industry and within the company and builds a culture that emphasizes candidness and risk-taking.

“They want to lay the groundwork for partnering with the industry early on,” Patel said. “Most of the focus of Workforce 3.0 is to engage and acquire the right non-traditional and traditional vendors in their transformation efforts.”

Workforce 3.0 solicitations require services such as document management, software lifecycle management, robotic process automation, physical workplaces, and other innovative solutions. However, solicitation does not dictate what to do.

“Most of what they want is the result,” Patel said. The multiple award parts of Workforce 3.0 focus on sprint types and more project-based tasks.

DHA states in its draft solicitation document that it is considering creating three awards based on what bidders propose for the first task order. The task order covers a 90-day evaluation of current operations and detailed “design-to-result” suggestions.

Patel said DHA was very intentional in its efforts to attract non-traditional vendors and was well aware of the barriers these companies face in cracking the federal market.

“This is a glorious example of the government being innovative and trying to walk it, not just talk to it,” she said.

Recruitment includes incentives for traditional prime numbers to include non-traditional vendors in your team.

“Companies that may not normally be part of the traditional solicitation process are very important to a team’s success and team evaluation,” Patel said.

The solicitation includes a 7% target for non-traditional defense contractors. It defines a company that has not worked for the Department of Defense for a year.

Patel says the main goal of the Workforce 3.0 process is to increase engagement with the industry, which has been very successful. To facilitate more involvement, DHA has developed the Health Information Vision Exchange (HIVE).

HIVE is a place where agencies can post notifications, hold virtual meetings, make presentations, and build communities of interest. DHA also uses Beta.Sam.gov, but most of the time it uses that portal to direct users to HIVE.

“One of the things HIVE has demonstrated is that when you ask for involvement in the industry, there is a way for the industry to get involved, be supportive, and incentivize and appeal to non-traditional vendors,” Patel said. Says.

Government agencies unfamiliar with working with non-traditional vendors often do not consider there a consensus of interest.

“But DHA and PEO-DMS show that non-traditional vendors are looking for collaboration and engagement if they provide the right resources and are transparent about their desire to collaborate.” She said.

For Dcode, this is just the beginning, and we expect other institutions to see and emulate DHA’s capabilities. Other institutions have tried a similar approach, but few have done this on an enterprise scale, such as DHA.

“This is a very innovative approach to actual procurement,” says Patel. “They accepted it at a level that many other federal agencies haven’t hit yet.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos