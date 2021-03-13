Podcast News Bites: Google Podcasts, CNN, Entravision, Libysn, Comedy Central. | Podcast News Daily





… Google Podcasts finds its way to its heart, or at least your favorite shows. The beta redesign of the currently playing screen allows users to click the heart icon to indicate the recommended podcast type. You also have the option to point your thumb down. According to The9to5Googleblog, this feature is still for beta users only and is being tested. But it shows that Google is focusing on improving its recommendation tools. 9to5Google also states that it has seen other lines of code suggesting other new features at work.

… podcast production company Zencastrhas has added a new option that allows users to switch to their preferred podcasting mode before recording an episode. This feature was built for those who aren’t ready to start recording video yet, or who just want to see guests but only record audio, it was announced in a blog post. This move will take place a few weeks after Zencastrs’ new video recording feature moves into open beta. The company also announced last month that it had raised $ 4.6 million in seed funding.

… CNN Audiois has given a new name to its most popular podcast, the CNN Daily News Brief. Weekday shows are now called CNN 5Things and work more closely with the CNN 5Things newsletter. Podcasts bring listeners to the top 5 headlines twice a day within 3 minutes. CNN said the podcast and newsletter will work together to provide viewers with the news they need. Last year, CNN’s audio unit moved its news briefs from a video showcast to an audio-first podcast featuring CNN production talent from around the world.

… According to the Libsyn reports of the episode released in January, the median number of downloads by the end of February was 125, down from 132 in the episode released in December to the same level as in November. Rob Walch, Feedpodcast, Libsyns VP of Podcast Relations, said that 6.4% of all Libysn-hosted shows were downloaded more than 5,000 times. This is the magic number that some advertisers look for in their campaign downloads. This was a slight decrease from 6.5% last month.

… Tyler Moodyhas has terminated the WarnerMedia Podcast Network, which has been Vice President and General Manager for the past two years. Moody joined WarnerMedia in February 2019 after spending two years in a similar role on the Turner Podcast Network. He previously spent nine years on CNN Radio and worked on local radio from 2001 to 2005, including four years at NewsTalk KOA Denver (850).

… Chartable has added a configurable attribution window for all attribution products. The “attribution window” represents the time allowed from an event such as listening to an ad to a conversion such as visiting an advertiser’s website. When a conversion occurs in the attribution window, Chartable credits the event. The blog post says that changing windows comes with trade-offs. The longer the attribution window, the more likely it is that conversions that are not directly related to the event will be counted. Similarly, shorter attribution windows will link fewer conversions to the original event, even if they may have been affected. Chartable used to provide a fixed attribution window, but different ads and advertisers may require different parameters, so podcasters will be able to do that.

… SquareCastsays has removed the latest version of its video and audio recording tools from beta. SquadCast released a third-generation tool in January, and CEO Zachariah Moreno said thousands of users have contacted him over the past two months, adding new features and fixing some issues. It was. Moreno said in a blog post that one of the improvements they made was the ability to download recordings in a user-selected format. Also added is the ability to copy shared links for recording.

… the screenplay audio drama Bronzeville, starring actors Laurence Fishburne and Larenz Tate, will release the second six-episode season. Deadline Report Fishburne production company Cinema Gypsy and Tate production company Tate Men have partnered with DAX US / Global to create a new season. Produced, directed and starred by Fishburne and Tate. Bronzeville records life in Chicago in the 1940s. Experienced a new black renaissance, according to Tate, Bronzeville offers another creative platform for telling a rich story of black history and black culture.

… Podomatic, a podcast publishing platform, has announced its integration with PlayerFM. This move meant that Podomatic hosts could stream their shows on Player FM with a single click, which we told users in a blog post.

… According to Entravision, online news destination Noticiasya will add podcasts as part of its website renewal. We also use Trinity Audio, an artificial intelligence tool that converts written content into audio. The EVP of News Luisa Collins said: “We are very excited to launch a new Noticiasya.com with features that are beneficial to both viewers and advertisers.” Although Noticiasya.com continues to provide our customers with the best local news coverage. We provide it in a more targeted and user-friendly format. ”Most of Noticiasya’s local news content comes from Entravision’s local television stations. It has an audience of 18 million over the age of 18 and nearly 50 million page views.

… Curtis Flowers, the man at the heart of the second season of the Dark Podcast, is reportedly paid $ 500,000 by Mississippi for nearly 23 years of illegal imprisonment. Mississippi Circuit Judge George Mitchell ordered this week to pay Flowers to raise $ 50,000. One year of the next 10 years. Most permitted under that state law. As detailed in the APM podcast, Flowers was tried six times in a 1996 murder case. After the season was announced, the US Supreme Court ruled that prosecutors violated Flowers’ constitutional rights by keeping blacks away from the jury.

… Fall Out Boy Reed guitarist Joe Troman tries to speak rather than sing. Rocker collaborates with Heavy Metal Entertainment and Crash Pictures to discuss how mental health has affected their lives, a script featuring in-depth interviews with celebrities, creators, and other “successful types.” Launched I Hate Myself podcast in the None series. Trohman, who has been clinically diagnosed with depression for over 20 years, and his co-host comedy writer Wadelandolph explore aspects of life with depression and anxiety.

… Comedy Centraris has collaborated with iHeartMedia to create a podcastRoys job fair. In a daily show with Trevor Noah, hosted by Comedy Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent at Comedy Central, the weekly series explores human condition weekly through the Prism of Employment. Wood talks about real people and their most memorable jobs, the jobs they’re trying to fill, the scams they’ve committed in the office, and the romance of the office. The first season of 40 episodes will premiere on March 17th.

… Digital Audio Advertising networkTargetspot continues to map the world with its expansion into Northern Europe through a partnership with Bauer Media Audio. This will allow Targetspots digital audio inventory to be sold in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Large digital listening is taking place in the Nordic countries. According to the latest Polaris Nordics survey, 91% of the population streams music with an average of 3.2 hours of digital music listening per day. Brussels-based Targetspot says its international expansion will continue this year and plans to enter 10 new regions by the end of the year. In the United States, Targetspot is working on launching a podcast advertising network and is already working with radio groups such as Entercom, Univision and Entravision.

… Downloads of Triton Digital reports podcasts in Latin America fell 3.5% during January between shows and publishers. According to the company, between January 4th and 31st, the top 100 podcast downloads were 19.3 million. This is compared to 20 million downloads of the region’s largest show in December. Brazil’s Grupo Globo is no longer measured, so many new shows have debuted in the latest report. The top podcast was an on-demand version of the PrisaRadios LaCorneta afternoon show based in Mexico’s Los40 network. Click here for the latest rankers in 25 countries and regions.

… Australia’s podcast downloads reached 43 million in February, according to Triton Digital’s tally. This increased by 7% from the 40.2 million downloads recorded by publishers and podcasts measured by Triton between February 1st and 28th. According to the monthly Australian Podcast Ranker, Audioboom showCasefile True Crimer topped the list in February. Click here for a complete list.

