Synapse Summit concludes with first awards ceremony • St Pete Catalyst





The Synapse Summit concludes Thursday with a presentation of the first ever Synapse Innovation Awards event. Innovation conferences are usually held at the Amalie Arena, but due to the Covid-19 crisis, they were effectively held this year.

The awards were distributed in eight categories: healthcare, clean technology, cybersecurity, defense, entertainment, community impact, and emerging technologies. There was also an award for overall innovation, which was presented to the Tampa Bay Healthcare Collective.

Lunchpool, a virtual event and networking platform, wins a new technology award, and company founder and CEO Alex Abell talks to Catalyst about what it means to win and how the product can be likened to Zoom on steroids. Did. Plans to disrupt the world of social media and online meetings and events.

Our treatise was that knowing the people around you would make you happy, he said. It has a cultural element, but it also makes you more productive, which is ironic because it encourages people to essentially reduce their work. They become more productive and work better together.

The lunch pool was originally conceived as a way to promote more face-to-face meetings and reverse the tendency of people to eat lunch alone at their desk while staring at computer screens and social media feeds. But then a pandemic occurs and, well, you know the rest.

I work as a regular desk at an American company and one of my favorite parts of the day, the blessing of savings, was having lunch at what I call the lunch pool, Abel said. Told. It was like your carpool going back and forth to the lunch spot. And my wife wasn’t happy with the receipt, so she started packing my lunch.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, Abel was forced to have lunch at his desk and then at home for a significant portion of the event held via Zoom, Google Hangouts, and other online conferencing services. I participated in. But he thought it could be done better. After some research, he arrived at Remo.co and its CEO, Hoyin Cheung. I had goose bumps when he told me his vision, Abel said. It was basically the same as mine.

Abell devised Lunchpool as a virtual cafeteria that allows users to move between tables, meet new people, and have new conversations along the way, using software powered by Remo. He admitted that this concept is roughly similar to a zoom breakout room where users can leave the main conversation and meet in small groups, but work on the part of moderators and administrators. Is not required. Also, unlike zoom sessions, where you have to send specific links to participants, the cafeteria is always up and ready to hold meetings voluntarily.

Like Zoom, the Lunchpool interface includes useful tools such as a whiteboard and a text chat window. Users can also share their screens with other users. However, unlike Zoom, Lunchroom also provides an event management service.

Basically, we relicense the software from Remo and the client pays us for the plan, Abell says, and charges a flat rate based on factors such as the length of the event and the number of attendees. Then I added. “The same was true for some event planners and some technology consultants. [the business] Is a technology that supports the new technology and ensures that speakers, organizers, and especially attendees know how to use it. And since I’m actually doing a show, I was also doing production. It was like the Wizard of Oz in the background. For very advanced presentations, we have a partner to handle the video shoot.

Abell said the Synapse Innovation Award has already increased the opportunities for Lunchpool outreach. The company is currently 100% bootstrapped, but he said it has a relationship with venture capital. He is strong in generating about $ 100,000 a month and wants to find impact investors who want to share his vision and spend their money to change the world. He said he wasn’t in a hurry to raise money yet.

Social media is changing the world in many ways, but it’s not a positive way. If used correctly, the answer can be technology.

Other winners of the First Synapse Innovation Award are:

