PowerColor unchains Radeon RX 6700XT Hellhound





VideoCardz leaked a rendering of one of PowerColor’s new Hellhound series graphics cards. Due to its simplicity, the Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound is based on AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6700 XT and is designed to compete with the best graphics cards on the market.

For the Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound, PowerColor is experimenting with black and blue themes. The graphics card comes with a dual-slot black cooler with three cooling fans with translucent fan blades. PowerColor soaked the bracket in black paint. This is a great finish on the vendor side.

The cooling fan has blue lighting, but it’s unclear if an RGB palette is available. The Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound also incorporates a full-cover backplate with the new Hellhound logo. The notch on the back plate should help dissipate heat.

The clock speed of the Radeon RX 6700XT Hellhound remains a mystery. Given the tier of the Hellhound series, it should have a lower operating clock than other PowerColor high-end models such as Liquid Devil, Red Devil, and Red Dragon family graphics cards.

Image 1/2

(Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2/2

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

The Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound may be using a custom PCB because the layout of the PCIe power connector is different from the AMD reference design. The Vanilla Radeon RX 6700 XT utilizes one 6-pin and one 8-pin PCIe power connector. The Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound, on the other hand, uses two 8-pin PCIe power connectors, which also hint at powerful factory overclocking.

However, the display output of the Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound matches the reference design. You can access one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs that support DSC.

The Radeon RX 6700 XT will be officially announced on March 18th. So you need to know the price of Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound in the next few days. For reference, the Radeon RX 6700 XT starts at $ 479. Considering the amount of customization of the Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound, it probably costs a small premium.

