Former Google CEO warns that the Pentagon is in the opposite process of AI development





Washington Pentagon’s tedious acquisition pipeline is the exact opposite of artificial intelligence prioritization and needs to be changed if China wants to stay ahead of China, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said Friday. It was.

Regulation is essentially the opposite of AI prioritization. They are built around large weapon systems of the type of hardware, and the true strength of our country comes from the strength of our software and AI activity, the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. Schmidt told lawmakers.

At a hearing on the Commission’s new recommendations, its members emphasized how to rebuild the Pentagon’s takeover management system, in addition to increasing AI R & D spending by $ 40 billion over the next five years.

The report, which presents competition to bring the country to AI by 2025 as an existential national security challenge, also provides legislation to address legislators in drafting an annual defense policy bill. Enacted. The 756-page report contains dozens of recommendations across the federal government.

Schmidt was asked by Jim Langebin, chairman of House Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems, whether the new software acquisition pathways and pilot programs established by last year’s Defense Enabling Act are sufficient.

I know the government, especially many software companies that want to work with DoD, but I can’t find a corresponding customer, user, buyer, or anyone who can work with them. In my opinion, the Pentagon needs to set up some sort of technology insertion program. It is literally trying to implement this program because it is so strategic and important to the Pentagon’s mission.

Gilman Louie, former CEO of In-Q-Tel, the venture capital arm of the intelligence community, said DoD requires regulatory and cultural changes to adapt to the ever-evolving software, and the system He said it needs to be consumed as fuel to supply fuel.

All acquisitions are designed to build large-scale systems, with this kind of monolithic upgrade, Loei said. Our enemies aren’t doing that. In order for us to be competitive and have the best software, we need to reform our way of doing things.

Know all the coolest acronyms

Sign up for the C4ISRNET newsletter on future battlefield technologies.

(Please select a country) US StatesUnited KingdomAfghanistanAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBoliviaBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCambodiaCameroonCanadaCape VerdeCayman IslandsCentral Africa RepublicChadChileChinaChristmas IslandCocos (Keeling) IslandsColombiaComorosCongoCongo, TheCook IslandsCosta RicaCote D’ivoireCroatiaCubaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEthiopiaFalkland Islands Democratic Republic (Malvinas) Fellow IslandsFijiFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuineaGuinea-bissauGuyanaHaitiHeard Island and Mcdonald IslandsHol Y andIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKorea, the Democratic People’s Republic of ofKorea, Republic ofKuwaitKyrgyzstanLao People’s Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyan Arab JamahiriyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacaoMacedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of ofMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesia, the Federal ofMoldova, Republic ofMonacoMongoliaMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNetherlands AntillesNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorthern Mariana IslandsNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPalestinian territory, OccupiedPanamaPapua new GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairnPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarReunionRomaniaRussian Federation RwandaSaint HelenaSaint Kitts and NevisSaint LuciaSaint Pierre and MiquelonSaint Vincent and the Grenadines SamoaSan Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands SomaliaSouth AfricaSouth Georgia South Sandwich IslandsSpainSri LankaSudanSurinameSvalbard Jan MayenSwazilandSwedenSwitzerlandSyrian Arab RepublicTaiwan, ChinaTajikistanTanzania State, the United Republic of ofThailandTimor-lesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad and TobagoTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTurks · Caicos IslandsTuvaluUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited the United States Minor Outlying IslandsUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuelaViet NamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin islands, USWallis, FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabwe

Apply

By giving us your email, you are opting in to the C4ISRNET Daily Briefs.

Loei said the Pentagon is pushing to change the way software is purchased with new colors of money, and the agile procurement process is just the beginning. He added: You need an expert who knows how to get the software and understands the basic foundations of AI.

Eric schmidt

Financing is part of the solution, former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work, vice chairman of the Commission, told lawmakers.

According to Work, the adoption of AI needs to be accelerated. One way to get these algorithms and models across Death Valley is a dedicated AI designed specifically to accelerate the prototyping and transition of operations that Congress is supervised by the Under Secretary of R & E. When creating a fund.

According to Work, rapid recruitment also required strong top-down leadership in the Pentagon, with some recommendations for that.Included solution

Co-chaired by the Vice-Minister of Defense for Research and Engineering and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Pentagon’s Strong Joint Requirements Oversight Council, which makes decisions on major weapons platforms. The Under Secretary also oversees a dedicated AI fund. We urge Congress to instruct DoD to form a steering committee on new technologies with representatives from the intelligence community to drive new technology strategies and spending decisions to integrate AI. Prioritize the adoption of commercial AI solutions for the Pentagon, especially its core business and management processes, as well as logistics and maintenance systems. Integrate Pentagon technicians at all levels, both management and operations. This means launching an AI development team under the command of joint operations combatants.

If adopted by the Pentagon as expected, AI will support both commander and military combat.

Without a doubt, AI-enabled units will be more effective, Mr. Work said. Activated systems can make targeting more discriminating and accurate, thereby reducing civilian casualties and damage to private infrastructure and other protected entities. This improves tempo speed and scale of operation, and enhances how to monitor the battlefield. This helps the commander understand what is happening on the battlefield.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos