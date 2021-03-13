PS5 Restock, Where to Buy: Sony PlayStation has become the best-selling console in US history!





The PlayStation 5 is one of the most historic game consoles on the planet, and despite the spread of drops to various retailers, its replenishment is constantly lacking, making it one of the oldest in US history. It seems to be the best-selling console. Sony’s latest console is one of the most popular and coveted technologies of its generation due to its rarity.

What happens here may be a simple law of demand, but the Japanese multimedia conglomerate certainly knows how to put people on the edge of their seats on the PlayStation 5 and want more. Instead of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw people lining up and camping from PS5 retailers.

Most of the PlayStation 5’s inventory is currently sold out, even in the digital version, as it disappears like a bubble every time a 4K game console with SSD and AMD CPU appears. Sony is facing the problem of chips that slow down the production of the PS5, which is why high demand and rare units are generally shipped.

PlayStation 5: The best-selling console in US history

According to NPD Group’s MatPiscatella (@MatPiscatella), the PlayStation 5 has made history as the country’s best-selling console in the history of the US dollar, surpassing the sales of other brands and manufacturers to date. However, in February, the company is currently lagging behind in selling the Nintendo Switch, with the PS5 remaining in second place.

However, this could mean that the PlayStation 5 inventory is not enough to outsell the switch, as the supply of units from Sony’s factory is still insufficient to meet the demands of the public. .. People are already looking for different ways to get a console, and it includes sites like eBay that have overpriced ones and scalpers.

PlayStation 5 contributed to the large contribution of the video gaming industry, up 35% from last year to a total of $ 4.6 billion in both hardware and gaming sales in February last year. As one of the most coveted technologies of the time, the PlayStation 5 sold out quickly, far exceeding performance expectations.

PS5 replenishment, purchase place

Currently, PlayStation 5 consoles are out of stock at various online retailers and even Sony Direct consoles. There was a restock of GameStop and Target last week, but they were initially sold out and closed hours after the drop occurred. It’s been more than half a year since the PS5 went on sale, but it doesn’t meet all the needs and demands of awaiting gamers.

Check out these stores for this 2021 PS5 stock.

