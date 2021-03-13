5 points from ESL Pro League Week One





Before the ESL Pro League, there was a question about how well a particular team would play. Complexity and Heroic performed well in the first week, but both OG and BIG were disappointing. Here are five points from the first week.

Poison is back

After staying on the bench for two months for emergency surgery, Valentin “Poison” Vassilev returned on February 16 after a two-month break. Since then, he has been inconsistent and unable to start much. But in the ESL Pro League, you can’t get far from the truth. Poison is bothering his head and his body looks even better than before the unexpected surgery. If he keeps playing well, the complexity should be fine to place well in the ESL Pro League.

Heroic roster changes worked

Many analysts criticized Heroic after dropping both Johannes “b0RUP” Borup and Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen for Ismail “refrezh” Ali and Rasmus “sjuush” Beck shortly before the ESL Pro League. But their perfect results proved the right choice. Heroic played some of the best Counter-Strike in this tournament. Both sjuush and refrezh played a very aggressive CT side in Mad Lions. It was used by the in-game leader of weapons, Casper “cadiaN” Mller, to abruptly catch an enemy in the first week.

Refrezh and Sjuush join Heroic before ESL Pro League OG: Adding Niko was a good decision

So far, Nikolai “Niko” Kristensen has played well, with 30 overpass kills and OG defeating BIG, the world’s seventh-largest team. Nico has the ability to play in any position you put him in and is doing well. Therefore, IGL (Aleksi) can definitely improve the team’s offensive and defensive setup. In addition, Nico is consistent on all maps, which is one of the main reasons Heroic won ESL Wankern.

Was NBK the right player to remove?

Due to OG’s recent unsatisfactory results, analysts are calling on the organization to make the first roster change prior to the ESL Pro League. The team was formed 15 months ago, but hasn’t won the Grand Final in any tournament yet. The organization handed over and released Nathan “NBK” Schmidt and brought Nico from Heroic. However, fans and analysts have criticized the decision, saying that Issa “ISSAA” Murad should have been kicked. In the OG game against Complexity and BIG, Issa was at the bottom of the scoreboard and some wondered if the team should have stuck to NBK.

It’s rude to imply that ISSA is just a bot on the server.

After all, bots can almost always follow basic commands.

Credit if you need credit.

— Thorin (@Thorin) March 10, 2021 BIG is not perfect

BIG started this year with high praise after winning Blast Premier Spring Group A, and the team finished fourth in the HLTV rankings. But they bombed from two recent tournaments. In IEM Katowice and the current ESL Pro League, there is only one win against complexity. No member stands out for playing badly, but keep an eye on BIG to see how Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz changes his strategy.

