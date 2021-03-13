Wild Turkey Designs Guided Tasting for Alexa and Google | Lille Chicago





Wild Turkey is a new virtual guided tasting that brings travel seekers and bourbon enthusiasts to Kentucky.

The award-winning Bourbon brand Wild Turkey has announced the first guided tasting of Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, spoken to by legendary distillery family Russell. Using the skill is easy. Whether you want to learn the basics of whiskey or refine your taste buds, tell Alexa on your Alexa device to enable wild turkey tasting, or talk to Hey Google on your Google Assistant device and talk to wild turkey tasting. , Virtually transfer to Wild Turkey. Distillery.

To enable tasting, Wild Turkey leveraged the Voicify platform to partner with Havas CX to design and execute conversational experiences, seamlessly adapting guided tasting to the brand’s wide range of customer experiences.

Currently, more than 25% of US households have at least one smart speaker in their home, and that number is projected to grow to 75% by 2025. Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing at Campari America, said it was part of a digital transformation. The journey seeks ways to reach new consumers through technology that is already part of everyday life, not intended to be so confusing as to take advantage of the explosive growth of bourbon cocktails and cultural interests. Combining the renowned Master Distiller with this fast-growing technology is a way to drive both consumer sentiment and e-commerce sales. Guided tasting is perfect if you can sample at home.

Bourbon has been a true sensory experience in the last five years alone, with more than 2.5 million people visiting the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. But now that travel isn’t a reality for many, this tool is a compelling way to raise interest in American whiskey while talking to a new audience of tech-savvy consumers.

Unlike other smart speaker skills that focus on whiskey that only shares recipes, Wild Turkey Tasting is a unique multi-dimensional that conveys the Russell family’s perspective and credibility directly from Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Jimmy and Eddie Russell of the Master Distillers are the distilling duo of their beloved father and son, combining 107 years of industry experience to personally voice to guide consumers through a carefully selected collection of Wild Turkey whiskey. Sprinkled: Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, Wild Turkey 101 Rye, Rare Bourbon, Long Branch, Kentucky Spirit.

From snorting to sharing humorous anecdotes, audio tours are aimed at both beginner whiskey drinkers and more mature enthusiasts. Consumers learn from the master himself not only about the different styles of wild turkey whiskey, but also about the distillation process, taste, glassware and more.

In the process, Jimmy Russell, Eddie Russell, Bruce Russell and Joan Street of the Russell family tell the history of Wild Turkey and the craftsmanship that makes it stand out. There is also a general whiskey tasting for those who don’t have their favorite wild turkey at hand. And can consumers ask if they can add water to whiskey? Please tell us some interesting facts about whiskey.

As an additional Easter egg component within the skill, whiskey drinkers can unlock special messages from the respected actor Matthew McConaughey, Wild Turkeys Creative Director, and Longbranch co-creator.

