Proven Leaker says the new AirPods are ready to ship, and the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is more likely to sell than the 11-inch model.





Apple’s next-generation AirPods are “ready to ship,” and as a result, second-generation AirPods will be discontinued this month, a proven leaker known as “Kang” said today on China’s social media website Weibo. I did.

It’s been widely rumored that Apple is working on a third-generation AirPods, leaking images and renderings, suggesting that the new earphones have a similar design to the AirPods Pro and have a shorter stem. The new AirPods may look similar to the AirPods Pro, but they aren’t expected to have active noise cancellation capabilities.

The Kang also shares their belief that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will sell better than the 11-inch model in 2021, and the next-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro will have at least one exclusive feature compared to the 11-inch model. Suggested that you might have. Apple is widely rumored to have a new iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display in its pipeline, but most rumors only mention the 12.9-inch model, so the Mini-LED is probably dedicated to the 12.9-inch model. Will be.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also expected to support 5G networks in models with faster A14X chips and cellular connectivity. It’s possible that these two features will be extended to the new 11-inch model, but it’s unclear.

“Kang” recently suggested that Apple plans to host an event on Tuesday, March 23, to announce the new AirPods and the new iPad Pro. Other products rumored to be in Apple’s pipeline include the long-awaited AirTags item tracker, the new game-focused Apple TV, and the redesigned iMac with Apple Silicon. It’s unclear if any of the products will be announced this month.

“Kang” has a near-perfect track record in Apple’s rumors, with accurate details about the iPhone 12 model, Apple Watch Series 6 model, 4th generation iPad Air, HomePod mini, and many other devices in recent months. I leaked it.

