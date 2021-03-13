Minisforum announces DESKMINIUM 270 Windows 10 mini PC with AMD Ryzen





If you like mini desktop computers like me, you definitely need to check out the Minisforum. The company manufactures unique NUC-like computers with beautiful designs and excellent performance. They usually run great on both Windows 10 and Linux. I recently tested the Intel-powered Minisforum EliteMini H31G and was very impressed.

But as an AMD fan, I’m very excited about the company’s latest products. Called the “DESKMINIUM 270”, this miniature desktop computer is powered by a quad-core Ryzen 7 PRO processor and powered by Vega 10 graphics. It comes with a 16GB RAM standard, but supports up to 64GB. In terms of storage, NVMe SSDs have two capacities, 256GB and 512GB.

The Minisforum DESKMINI UM270mini comes with Windows 10 Pro, but Linux also needs to run like a champion. In fact, with both M.2 and 2.5 inch SATA drive options, you can easily place your Linux distribution on a secondary drive and dual boot on Windows without creating a partition.

“A lightweight and powerful mini with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO (4 cores 8 threads, maximum turbo frequency up to 3.8 GHz) and Radeon Vega 10 graphics (maximum frequency 1,300 MHz). You can enjoy 4K HD (3840×2160) freely. It delivers stunning visual output and expands the display area with three displays. With standard 64GB dual-channel DDR4 memory, the UM270 also supports different types of storage expansion. 2.5 Inch SATA HDD slot and M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slot. Combine HDD and SSD, “explains the Minisforum.

The company shares the following specifications:

ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 PRO 2700U, 4 cores / 8 threads (total L2 cache 2MB, total L3 cache 4MB, base clock 2.2 GHz, maximum 3.8 GHz) GPU Radeon Vega 10 graphics (graphics frequency 1300 MHz) MemoryDDR4 8GB2 dual channel (SODIMM slot) 2) StorageM.2 2280 256GB / 512GB SATA SSDStorageExpansion 12.5 inch SATA HDD slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb / s) Wireless connection M.2 2230 WIFI support (Intel WIFI6 AX200, BT5.1 pre-installed) Video output HDMI 2.0 ([email protected]), DisplayPort ([email protected]), USB-C port ([email protected]) Audio output HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, 3.5mm audio jack peripheral interface RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port 2, USB3.1 port 1 (Gen1, 2.0A maximum output, shutdown charging, yellow), USB3.1 port 3 (Gen2, blue), USB-C Port 1 (Gen2), Digital MIC1, Clear CMOS PowerDC 19V / 3A (with adapter) Operating System Windows 10 Pro Product Dimensions 12812746mm Package Dimensions 158158 100mm Net Weight 0.50 / KGSG Total Weight 1.40 / KGS

If you are interested in buying a DESKMINIUM 270 mini PC with AMD Ryzen, you can buy it right away here. Prices start at $ 499 and include 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. Upgrading the SSD capacity to 512GB will increase the price to $ 539. The box also includes an HDMI cable, DisplayPort cable, and VESA mount.

