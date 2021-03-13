Google is facing a very large survey on its advertising business, EU competition officials say





Vestagers’ research on the Google Ads ecosystem is one of the technical research she cited, including Apple’s app store and payment system, Facebook’s market and data research. Her most advanced research on Amazon focuses on how managing seller data dramatically reduces the risk of Amazon retail compared to the risks traders perform on the platform. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

Regulators gathered information about Google’s practices in the advertising technology value chain in January, following a survey sent to publishers and advertising companies. The EU has been investigating Google’s data practices since 2019 and will consider Google’s plans to phase out third-party cookies being investigated by UK antitrust authorities in complaints from publishers. We are expanding the range.

At an event hosted by the European Retailers Association’s Eurocommerce, Bestagger said he would make the most of all the tools he needed under the antitrust laws needed to ensure that the market was fair. ..

Google didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Vestagers’ remarks.

AT & T predicts strong growth for HBO Max

AT & T will turn to cheaper streaming services for entertainment on Friday, with video services, up to 150 million global subscribers to HBO Max and HBO, and 150 businesses by the end of 2025. He said he expects to make $ 100 million.

US wireless operators have invested heavily to enter the Netflix and Disney Plus-dominated streaming video market.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in a presentation to virtual investors on Friday that he believes HBO Max is already the second-largest revenue-generating stand-alone video service in the United States.

According to the company, HBO Max’s average revenue per user in the United States is expected to rise from $ 12 this year to $ 14 by 2025. Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, generated $ 6.64 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter.

Launched in May, HBO Max includes 10,000 hours of content from brands and libraries such as Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, and Cartoon Network. New films such as Godzilla vs. Kong this year will be released on HBO Max at the same time as their pandemic debut at the cinema.

HBO Max also said it would expand internationally to 60 markets, including Latin America and Europe.

Microsoft has detected and blocked a “new family of ransomware” that was used against servers that had not patched the vulnerability after a major security breach last week. The update, released on Friday, is a temporary measure to prevent attacks that are already occurring in many places, the company said. The company discovered this month that a Chinese state hacker was suspected of exploiting a previously unknown vulnerability in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software. Despite issuing patches for these systems, hackers havetily found companies that have not yet installed the Microsoft hotfix.

A U.S. judge violated users’ right to privacy by having Zoom Video Communications share personal information with Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn to bring a malicious intruder into a Zoom meeting in a practice called Zoomombing. As dismissed most of the proceedings. Judge Lucy Koh of the US District Court in San Jose dismissed several allegations in the proposed class action, including invasion of privacy, negligence, and violations of state consumer and anti-hacking laws. She allowed some contract-based billing to proceed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos