Community-created DOTA Dota 2 Tutorial: Dragons Blood Crowdfunding Campaign Over $ 27,000





Content creator Jake SirActionSlacks Kanner called the Dota 2 community to help him and his team of developers create new player experience tutorials, and the community responded.

Following the initial announcement on February 20th and the launch of the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, the minimum goal of $ 10,000 was reached in just six days, and the tutorial raised $ 27,418 from 702 backers.

We have already achieved our minimum goal! Thanks to the dota 2 community. I didn’t expect the mods to come across money that they didn’t want to grieve. That’s incredible! https://t.co/YVBcDBYDt0

— SirActionSlacks (@SirActionSlacks) February 27, 2021

The first goal was set by Slacks and the development team to pay for the modder working on the tutorial, and Indiegogo existed solely to fund the project. With 21 days remaining in the campaign, the mod team has set a new goal of $ 50,000. This allows you to see the entire team paying as if they were working on a regular project and trying to localize the mod for South America. Chinese community.

The entire project started with the Dota Universe-based anime DOTA: Dragons Blood scheduled to be released on Netflix on March 25th. When released, new people will be introduced to the world and, in some cases, games will be offered to the community. The specific need for tutorials that did not exist before.

So instead of relying on Valve, Slacks and mod developers have been working non-stop to prepare something that will help new players learn Dota, including flames, spam, and community resources. ..

We can be prejudiced, have fun, and because we are a community, we can do whatever we want, Slacks said. And that’s the only real way it works.

Netflix has also helped burn the fire by inviting Slacks, Jorien Sheever van der Heijden, and Owen ODPixel Davies to shoot a promotional video for Dragon’s Blood talking about Dota’s folklore.

Yes, I can finally talk about this! We are honored and excited to work with @netflix over the past few months to announce that we can deliver LORE. Our time is now @ DOTA2 fans! Don’t miss the anime in a few weeks and many of these will come! https://t.co/34uQqNqWoI

— SirActionSlacks (@SirActionSlacks) March 12, 2021

Currently, playable demos are available for backers who have supported the campaign at the $ 20 or higher level, and feedback is being obtained and implemented to improve the experience. You will also receive an email with a link to your benefits. This includes scripts and storyboards that the team receives feedback on.

All backer tier prices were discounted as the original goal was quickly achieved. Check out the campaign if you want to give us feedback, playtest the demo, or add something before launching the mod.

