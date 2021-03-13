Google may withhold taxes from non-US YouTube creators





What has changed? What do creators need to do? How much is the creator taxed? What if I don’t submit my tax information? What if I’m a resident of the United States?

Google will soon be required to withhold YouTube revenue from US viewers.

This change will take effect as early as June. The amount withheld from YouTube creators depends on several factors.

This is true for you if you live outside the United States and have a US-based viewer and a profitable YouTube channel.

Here’s everything we know about the situation so far.

What has changed?

For non-US YouTube creators, taxes may begin to be deducted from US revenue later this year.

Google states that it is responsible for collecting tax information from all monetization creators outside the United States under Chapter 3 of the US Internal Revenue Act.

In certain situations, if YouTube creators’ revenue comes from US viewers, Google will also need to deduct taxes.

YouTube creators may be taxed on US revenue from advertising views, YouTube Premium, Super Chat, Super Stickers and channel memberships.

What do creators need to do?

In the coming weeks, non-US YouTube creators will be asked to submit tax information in AdSense.

Here’s how to find that information:

Log in to AdSense Go to Payments Manage settings Find US tax information and[税務情報の管理]Click

From there, the author is asked a series of questions to determine the appropriate tax form to fill out. This form is available in the AdSense language of your choice.

Channels affiliated with a multi-channel network (MCN) must provide US tax information in the AdSense account linked to the channel. If taxes apply, they will be deducted from your payment to the MCN.

Google requires YouTube creators to submit relevant tax information in AdSense by May 31, 2021.

Tax information is required (if applicable) to determine the correct amount of tax that Google will deduct.

Google will begin deducting taxes on US revenue as early as June. Taxes are deducted for each monthly payment.

How much is taxed on creators?

The amount taxed on YouTube creators depends on several factors.

Whether tax information has been sent. How Much Does the Channel Make from US Viewers? Whether the creator’s country has a tax treaty with the United States.

YouTube creators outside the United States may not be taxed by Google if their viewers do not live in the United States.

To calculate US revenue from YouTube:

Go to YouTube Analytics. Click Advanced Mode. Select a date range. Click Geography. You can add secondary metrics using the drop-down menu. Select an estimated revenue. Find the United States in the list of countries below the graph.

Here you can see the amount of revenue that is subject to US tax.

What if I don’t submit my tax information?

If you do not provide your creator’s tax information by May 31, Google may be required to apply a default withholding tax rate of up to 24% of your total worldwide revenue.

If you do not provide tax information, Google will assume that the creator is a resident of the United States and will have to tax all revenue. It’s not just about the revenue you get from US viewers.

This is a situation that YouTube creators want to avoid, so it’s a good idea to submit your tax information early.

What if I’m a resident of the United States?

According to Google, most YouTube creators in the United States submit tax information because they need to provide tax information when they first join the YouTube partnership program.

No additional taxes will be deducted from US creators as this change is rolled out.

See this YouTube help article for more information.

