Google Meet brings tile views to mobile apps (soon on Android)





Not everyone can attend virtual meetings, classes, and Hangouts with apps that are more robust desktops and laptops. Some can only be joined on mobile devices, but not all video calling apps are so good on mobile. Google Meet has begun rolling out tileviews in mobile apps, promising to bring some improvements to the app version. However, while this is only available on iOS devices for some reason, it will “coming soon” on Android as well.

Google Workspace tweeted that it offers tile views on Google Meet for mobile devices, especially iOS. This means that you can see up to 8 participants in Video Hangouts, and if you have more than 8, they will appear in the lower right corner. Each box shows the participant’s name along with the talk status in the upper right corner. This tile view is found in both the dedicated app and Gmail’s integrated experience with Google Meet.

Make a big impact on your small screen with the #GoogleMeet tile view on your mobile device. Deployed on iOS and coming soon on Android. https://t.co/OLAvcuDmYy pic.twitter.com/ZHjzQ8tedH

— Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) March 10, 2021

Last year, I saw Google scramble and suddenly try to capture part of the huge video conferencing market that was initially dominated by Zoom. Some of what they added was a bit half-baked at the time, but Google Meet has gradually improved, at least the desktop version. They promised to bring further improvements to mobile apps in the end, but they are focusing on adding a second screen experience.

Google Meet on mobile will eventually be able to take advantage of split-screen mode, picture-in-picture support, and more, allowing you to multitask during video calls. We’ll soon be offering background replacement, Q & A, voting, and other interactive tools to bring Google Meet closer to a virtual experience than just a video calling app. Both desktop and mobile experiences allow you to use different devices for meetings, classrooms, and more.

Users of Google Meet on their iOS devices can now experience the tile view. Everyone is still guessing when that “coming soon” will arrive on Android.







